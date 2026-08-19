39 Women Share What People Get Wrong About Being Conventionally Attractive

Being pretty is a burden — does that seem like a ridiculous statement to you? If it does, you might want to rethink your biases. Many things might be easier for those who are deemed conventionally attractive, but that doesn’t mean that it’s all sunshine and rainbows for them every day, all day. For example, research finds that being pretty isn’t beneficial if you’re in the prison system: “attractive” inmates receive longer sentences by 22 months on average.
Attractive people also deal with other, more mundane yet annoying things, many of which were listed in a recent online thread. User @_annamarier asked other women on Threads, “What’s the downside of pretty privilege that nobody really talks about?” And the girlies didn’t hold back: from sexist assumptions, nasty reactions from women, and dealing with creepy men, being beautiful has a dark side, too.
#1
Everyone assuming that you want their man just bc you’re generally friendly. Girl, I am not interested in your swamp goblin. You can have him.
Image source: haleysuze, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#2
The obsession to humble us is psychotic.
Image source: itammyt, Matheus Bertelli
#3
Being single because everyone lusts over you, thinks you have a roster and is intimidated. People trying to humble you.
Image source: theskincarebarbie, cottonbro studio
#4
In the workplace any female management instantly hates you.
Image source: meshhher, LinkedIn Sales Solutions
#5
People presuming I’ve had an easy life when it’s been the opposite. People assuming I’m dumb without taking the time to speak to me or ask my thoughts. Friends projecting insecurities onto me and trying to make me feel bad about myself. Men attacking me and stalking me. Dating partners being jealous because of comments I receive online. And finally, receiving poor medical care because there’s no way you can be in pain while looking that good!
Image source: kaciemargis, Getty Images
#6
1.) men are creepy
2.) girls are MEAN because they want to be you.
Image source: kalseck999, Christian Agbede
#7
Men assuming you’re stupid.
Image source: nottheworstmom, Brooke Cagle
#8
1. Some women befriend you just to see where to stick the knife in you.
2. Being lusted after more than genuinely valued.
3. Being excluded or not invited simply because it’s you.
4. People getting close just to mirror or take from your personality.
5. People believing negative things about you because it confirms what they already felt.
6. Older women choosing competition over mentorship. And then they wonder why we’re labeled “stuck up” or become more inaccessible. We just move accordingly.
Image source: _trishhoney, Felicity Tai
#9
As a slightly conventionally attractive autistic woman, my 20s were a nightmare. I could not tell who was going to hurt me and who actually wanted to be friends. I thought every dude was just super nice and interested in whatever I was obsessed with at the time. And I had been raised to make eye contact even though it sucks and physically pains me and men take that as a sign of flirting???
Image source: alysewho, Alexis Brown
#10
People hate you before they ever know you.
Image source: amanda___reeves, Mike Jones
#11
People telling you it’s easier to age. Nothing about ageing as a woman is EASY, it’s just different. Otherwise Hollywood and LA would be filled with natural faces.
Image source: thesilverlining_1970, cottonbro studio
#12
Not being taken seriously by men you’re genuinely interested in. They’re usually insecure & think you have sooooo many options!
Image source: theegirltip, Mizuno K
#13
Everyone swear you have a roaster lol my phone is dry like the dessert.
Image source: ayosherlsb, Viktorya Sergeeva
#14
From women:
Bullying.
From men:
Never being loved properly. There’s a need to “break you to make you stay”, or you’re just seen as the fantasy.
Image source: officialnikkilashae
#15
Have yall ever had guys go OUT OF THEIR WAY to tell you “by the way I’m not attracted to you” or “I don’t want to sleep with you” like out of NOWHERE. Like you’ve never flirted with this person and then they just….say that. For no reason.
Image source: gillianfoxglove
#16
* People assume life is easy / successful for you
* You get objectified constantly / men (sadly married even) get creepy / disrespectful with you
* Creates jealous competitive women who turn out malicious / fake
* You have to work twice as hard in your career to be seen as competent
* Less friends / no friends
* People project stories onto you / constant false interpretations.
Image source: nadiamualem
#17
People thinking you got a roster.
And constantly being lusted over.
Image source: sometimesvetta, Katerina Holmes
#18
I wanna answer this but I fear someone’s gonna look at my pic and humble me.. and I don’t wanna find out I’m not pretty like I think
You ladies got this. Ily all.
Image source: amandamontoni, Ivan S
#19
People assume you’re stuck up with a bad attitude.
Image source: she_vs_her
#20
Never getting the job when I am interviewed by a woman.
Image source: mustbeanartist
#21
Everyone thinks you want attention.
Image source: rverveanne
#22
Being lusted after… but never chosen/loved.
Image source: aconsolatti
#23
In this male-dominated world, you’ll meet powerful men during your career who recognize your skills, talent and expertise, but they treat the ‘right doors’ like a trade, offering access ONLY if you become their spouse, girlfriend or sleep with them. If you refuse to compromise your values, they often pivot from being a mentor to a roadblock, making your path intentionally harder. It’s a specialized kind of professional sabotage that forces some to choose between their goals and their integrity.
Image source: fatimatasawaneh
#24
Chile being lusted, harassed, can’t walk away without the hassle ….. attracting woman who pretend to be your friend but really jealous. Oh and don’t get me started with woman who may have more than you being In competition with you (annoying),
Because we get compliments they feel like they shouldn’t ….. I can’t make this up. Purposely leaving you out and not including you because your light shines bright and don’t have the audacity to be dope, have swag and personality.
Image source: therealcherieamor
#25
° People being googlely-eyed with NOTHING else to offer.
° Can’t go anywhere without someone staring at me or trying to talk to me
° Cat-calling or someone making a comment about my body
° Jealousy from women who don’t love themselves, their face or body
° People think they have access to my body
° People assume pretty faces shouldn’t have a voice, opinion, or intellect
° People assume you have a easy life because I don’t look like what I’ve been through
° People are often intimidated
° Etc…
Image source: itsmekanacia
#26
Not getting a promotion because “you’re too cutesy, and no one will take you seriously.”
… until you get married, and then suddenly it’s on the table again.
Image source: lady.whistleleft
#27
Constantly being spoken to in public places when I’m just running my errands ie harassment everywhere. Not trusting anyone ever because I don’t know if someone is being nice because they are actually nice or because they think I’m attractive. Soooo many people being intimidated by me.
Image source: fury_rose781
#28
Harassment, not taken seriously, insecure men, jealousy, men just want to hookup.
Image source: 714megs
#29
Bosses saying weird things to you in the work place.
Image source: selaahjoyy
#30
Putting my heart, soul & all my knowledge into the content I create just to repeatedly attract creepy followers & lustful comments that have zero interest in the educational content I worked so hard to create. Also, making friends is apparently really hard due to jealousy & girls making up narratives of who they think I am based on their projections (learned through experience unfortunately).
Image source: marisalablue
#31
The downside is pretty punishment: women sabotaging your livelihood, then judging you when workplace bullying makes you struggle. They isolate, nitpick, smear, then call you unstable for reacting to a cage they helped build. My therapist said her own sister developed PTSD from female bullying and became agoraphobic. We talk about male cruelty, as we should. But women can ruin another woman’s life with a smile, a whisper, and HR vocabulary.
Image source: ana.cerebrina
#32
Losers think your career achievements are because of your pretty face.
Image source: sawerakhadiumgondal
#33
Well I just got harrased at the dollar store 5 minutes ago so now I’m scrolling on my phone to distract from how violated and useless I feel when all I needed was to buy q tips so there’s that.
Image source: proofofmaro
#34
Literally every man thinks you’re hitting on them no matter what you do. Literally all the time.
Image source: cora.westervelt.booked
#35
Doctor here My age and competency is always in question and assumptions are made before I speak.
Image source: bizsurgeon
#36
Your girl friends trying to kiss you when they drink too much. Girls being jealous and always having a contest. Girls thinking you wanna sleep with their bf bc they don’t wanna blame their dude for being a creep. Friends trying to sleep w your man to prove they’re better than you. Getting stared down while grocery shopping. Not feeling safe on walks. I mean forealllllllll.
Image source: wildkvt
#37
People only seeing you at face value.
Being bullied. By women AND men.
Image source: herdestiny11
#38
Attracting narcissists, ego maniacs and psychopaths.
Image source: stellaastraesther
#39
I was at one tattoo convention. Started to talk to a random piercer about some piercings and tattoos. Just a small talk. After sometime his gf comes in between us, I say hi, how r u? She doesn’t reply, he tries to introduce her to me, she doesn’t acknowledge my presence, doesn’t even look my way, takes his hand and drags him somewhere else… I was like… What?
Image source: ollyesse
Follow Us