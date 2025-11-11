Doug The Pug Does Halloween Better Than You

by

My name is Leslie Mosier and I’m the proud owner of a cute pug named Doug.

Doug the Pug has become quite the Internet celebrity, being featured on countless blogs and news websites. With all of his new found fame, he was bound to show off for Halloween – enjoy!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

Harry Pugger

Doug the Builder

Batman (feat. Nashville Batman Building)

Poop Emoji

Doug as a Cullen

Kim Kardashian minus Kanye

Men in Black

Puggerfly

Ray Charles

ET

Girls be like…SELFIE!

“Pug” Rock

“I gotta pumpkin on my head, but don’t call me a pumpkin head”

Patrick Penrose
