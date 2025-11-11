Doug The Pug Does Halloween Better Than You

My name is Leslie Mosier and I’m the proud owner of a cute pug named Doug.
Doug the Pug has become quite the Internet celebrity, being featured on countless blogs and news websites. With all of his new found fame, he was bound to show off for Halloween – enjoy!
Harry Pugger
Doug the Builder
Batman (feat. Nashville Batman Building)
Poop Emoji
Doug as a Cullen
Kim Kardashian minus Kanye
Men in Black
Puggerfly
Ray Charles
ET
Girls be like…SELFIE!
“Pug” Rock
“I gotta pumpkin on my head, but don’t call me a pumpkin head”
