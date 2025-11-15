50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

by

Something that you have to know about me, Pandas, is that I’m a geek, through and through. From books, movies, and TV shows to anime, manga, tabletop top games, and video games, I’m a fan of it all. I love exploring new worlds and immersing myself in adventures. Video games, especially, have been an important part of my life since I was a kid, helping spark my interest in storytelling and the fantasy genre as a whole. For me, they were—and always will be—gateways into someone else’s imagination that help expand my own. So when it comes to discussing games and anything related, I know a little something.

One of the most satisfying things that you can encounter in any video game is the sense of wonder and shock you get when the situation takes an unexpected turn. Say you just defeated a really difficult boss after having seen the GAME OVER screen flash at you a dozen times. You’re euphoric. You punch the air. You’re the best! That’s when your smile fades, as you realize, the boss is getting back up and has another health bar. Cue some epic music, the fight’s far from over.

This is where the r/2healthbars subreddit comes in. An online community of nearly half a million members, the online community documents bizarre, funny, and odd examples of the so-called ‘2 health bars’ phenomenon. It occurs when you think you’ve defeated a video game boss only for it to start a new phase with another health bar. Scroll down for some of the sub’s best pics, upvote your fave ones, and remember—don’t you dare go hollow, dear Pandas.

Bored Panda reached out to pop culture, entertainment, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington, from Hollywood, to hear his thoughts about why certain photos and posts go viral online while others get left by the digital wayside. “In my experience, there are three main reasons why a photo goes viral: uniqueness, humor, or cuteness. But even with one, or more than one of those qualities, luck and timing are still required to drive a photo across the internet,” he explained to me. Read on for some more great insights from Mike, including how there’s only one way to be truly original on social media.

More info: Reddit | Wiki

#1 Fish Mascot Has More Layers Than It Seems

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: TharamanXav

#2 The Dog’s Ear Is Another Dog

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: davideftw

#3 Grandma And Grandma

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: _xParagon

#4 Chain Link Icicles

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: djSanta1

#5 This Man Was Born For This Job

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: Deep_Glue_Sea

#6 A Ship Shipping Ship Shipping Shipping Ships

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: ThatYodaGuy

#7 Today My Boyfriend Accidentally Broke The Ear Off Of His Dog Statue, Which He’s Had For Twelve Years, And Discovered Another Smaller Dog Inside… I Have So Many Questions

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: TheLawsy

#8 It’s A Me

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_PETS___

#9 Painting Nature

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: bobcobble

#10 Clock

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: XilamBalam

#11 This Tree Has Been Adding Layers Of Another Tree Every Year

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: saurabhred

#12 The People Of Walmart

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: solapurkar

#13 Cute²

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: aXeSwY

#14 This Town Hall Has A Mascot Of Itself

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: reddit.com

#15 How Are They Already On The Textbook If They Are Posing For It

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: ricbah

#16 Someone Tried To Break Into An Auto Parts Store Near My House

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: cyborgwaffle

#17 Cockatwo

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: Xarben

#18 4 Health Bars: The Abyss Watchers

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: Crashman2004

#19 Japanese Mascot Kumamon Putting His Face Through His Own Cutout

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: reddit.com

#20 This Candle Which Makes A New Candle From Its Melted Wax

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: blueraider615

#21 He’s My Step Son

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: meemee-man

#22 Mandarin Double Time

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: HoleyBody

#23 This Ducks Beak Looks Like A Duck

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: MasonAtor19

#24 My Aging Shift Knob And A Perfectly Good One Lurking Underneath !

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: ripyurballsoff

#25 Pumpkin Skull In A Pumpkin Face

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: reddit.com

#26 When An Enemy Splits Into Several Small Enemies Instead Of Dying

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: gubenlo

#27 Ready For Some Serious Walking

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: jpterodactyl

#28 They’re Evolving

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: ebilgenius

#29 Found This Hammer In The Airbnb I’m Staying In. I Was Intrigued To Discover It Rattled. Then I Discovered The Extra Health Bars!

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: hairyfacedhooman

#30 Triple Snail

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Apple-Ception

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: Scaulbylausis

#32 This Apple Has An Apple On It

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: EvilLemons01

#33 This Mouse Gave Birth

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: Lugeau

#34 Toilet Paper Mitosis

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: Slackbeing

#35 Hard Boiled Rock

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: sitting_pigeon

#36 Cookies On Cookie

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: Scaulbylausis

#37 This Second Window Created By Ice

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: juraj_is_better

#38 Though This Place Was Closing But It Was Just Entering Phase 2

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: jjk1257

#39 This Tree Has A Second Later Of Different Bark

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: MrAdjunctPanda

#40 Incognito

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: 710DabbyDuck

#41 “Take That Ridiculous Thing Off”

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: Pizzaface97

#42 Bottle Of Rum Within A Bottle Of Vodka

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: yoonrihan

#43 Thy Lover Is Thyself

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: dxlta

#44 Pulling Up The The Flooring In My Porch To Reveal More Flooring

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: reddit.com

#45 The Room Before The Final Boss Where The Game Lets You Stock Up

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: titusmoley

#46 My Headphones With An Adapter Actually Already Had The Correct Piece Screwed Under The End

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: fishboy1215

#47 Burburguer

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: esssssto

#48 This Car That Has A Smaller Car Inside It

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: edge_mac_edgelord

#49 Looks Don’t Matter, It’s What On The Inside

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: __vs__

#50 A Case For The Case

50 Times People Spotted Inception Happening In Real Life And Just Had To Document It

Image source: Hampusfredrik

