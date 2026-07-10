“How Foolproof Is Your Vocabulary?”: Find Out By Identifying These 20 Double-Meaning Words

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Think you have a strong English vocabulary? This double-meaning words quiz challenges you to identify everyday words from just a single definition. It sounds easy, but many common words have two completely different meanings, making this quiz much trickier than it looks. Suddenly, ‘bat’ isn’t flying through the night, ‘bank’ isn’t holding your money, and ‘spring’ has nothing to do with the season. ☀️🦇

There’s no multiple choice here, so all the power is in your hands. Simply read each definition and type the word you think is correct.

Ready to put your vocabulary and word skills to the test? See how many double-meaning words you can identify and find out if you can score a perfect 20/20! 🏅

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;How Foolproof Is Your Vocabulary?&#8221;: Find Out By Identifying These 20 Double-Meaning Words

Image credits: Pixabay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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