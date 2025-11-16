40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They’ve Had With A Client

If it wasn’t for Doordash drivers, the pandemic would have taken its toll on us already. But they brought us comfort in the form of food that basically tucked us in like a blanket in the midst of global chaos. They’d also be the ones we have to thank for all the survived hangovers and Monday blues, spontaneous munches, dinner dates at home, you name it.
But while serving the hungry souls of America, Doordash heroes surely have seen all kinds of characters, from KFC Karens to hungry weirdos and customized delivery nerds. There is even a whole subreddit “DoorDash Drivers” which is not only a place where drivers hang out and get to know one another, but also share their adventures on duty. And trust me, it’s a whole world we didn’t even know existed!
Scroll down below to feast on some of their most memorable client stories delivered fresh to the comfort of your laptop.
#1 Have Faith
Image source: ItsElijahRoss
#2 Had Me Cracking Up
Image source: j_m_a_t_t_z
#3 One Of My Favorite Customers To Deliver To And They Tip Well
Image source: techpro00
#4 My Bad Bruh
Image source: Mamba-Dasher24
#5 She Asked To Text Her When The Food Is At Her Doorstep, But I Was Starting To Feel Tired And This Was The First Thing I Thought About
Image source: reddit.com
#6 This Customer Made My Day!! I Was Just About To Snap The Picture Of The Food On The Doorstep When He Opened The Door And Said, “Wait A Second!” And Posed For It!!
Image source: BigDaddyCool462
#7 Aww
Image source: waydeytatey
#8 Driver Couldn’t Find My Address. Had To Light The Beacon
Image source: halzen
#9 First Comment From New Door Dash Update
Image source: devildogstyle
#10 How Now Brown Cow
Image source: beentravelin
#11 This Was So Cute To Me This Morning
Image source: MrWayne802
#12 The Homeowner Ran Out To My Car And Escorted Me Up To The Front Door Before Guarding The Food
Image source: cloudless_rain
#13 Had A Heart To Heart With A Customer
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Best Customer I’ve Ever Delivered For
Image source: BestDriverAlive
#15 Can Always Count On “Big Bro”
Image source: eatinggrapes2018
#16 I’m Weak. I Love Doordashing
Image source: TFIGHT97
#17 He Really Thought
Image source: FalconWrite
#18 Just An Autocorrect Horror Story I Made While Dashing!
Image source: belmond8969
#19 It Finally Happened. Something Weird
Image source: BadExamp1e
#20 The Description Matched
Image source: Crlilly143
#21 Funniest Thing That Ever Happened To Me. I Thought This Was Fake News
Image source: anonjokerdog
#22 How Do You Even Respond To This?
Image source: FoxMcFlyy
#23 My First Fun Customer.. Only Took 600 Deliveries
Image source: MischieviousCacti
#24 So I Was On A Dash Today And This Happened. Well At Least They Admit They Are A Dashaholic
Image source: RylanShay
#25 I Discretely Delivered A Pregnancy Test And Got My First Customer Compliment. 2021 Is A Trip!
Image source: Xihro
#26 Just Dropped Off Some Zaxby’s And I Was Already Super Happy About His $6 Tip + Peak Pay Since It Was 1.5 Miles Away. But Then He Handed Me This. I’m Shaking Right Now
Image source: iZachX
#27 Got This Message While Dashing. Thought It Was Funny
Image source: hakstheamazing
#28 2022 Is Off To A Great Start
Image source: InspectorFizzle
#29 Poor Girl Going Through It All Rn 😭
Image source: Electrical-Part
#30 I Posted About This Guy Months Ago But He’s Added More Details Now
Image source: sherlocked776
#31 Lol
Image source: SnooPeanuts8249
#32 I Did, In Fact, Have Tacos
Image source: BlondePrincess6945
#33 So Yesterday I Was Tipped An Almost New Mini Fridge..what’s The Weirdest “Tip” You Guys Ever Got?
Image source: IamyourDaddythatswhy
#34 Top Dashin
Image source: ivealreadyredditb4
#35 I Laughed Out Loud At This One
Image source: bobbyfromcollege
#36 Best Door Mat Of All Time. Definitely Made My Night And She Tipped 👍
Image source: LGoodingSplat
#37 It’s The Small Things
Image source: jimmetz01
#38 Got My First Comment!
Image source: Tom_Blevins
#39 Poop Vibes
Image source: JohnnyBVal
#40 Love Instructions Like This
Image source: evedidthing
