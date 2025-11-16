40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They’ve Had With A Client

If it wasn’t for Doordash drivers, the pandemic would have taken its toll on us already. But they brought us comfort in the form of food that basically tucked us in like a blanket in the midst of global chaos. They’d also be the ones we have to thank for all the survived hangovers and Monday blues, spontaneous munches, dinner dates at home, you name it.

But while serving the hungry souls of America, Doordash heroes surely have seen all kinds of characters, from KFC Karens to hungry weirdos and customized delivery nerds. There is even a whole subreddit “DoorDash Drivers” which is not only a place where drivers hang out and get to know one another, but also share their adventures on duty. And trust me, it’s a whole world we didn’t even know existed!

Scroll down below to feast on some of their most memorable client stories delivered fresh to the comfort of your laptop.

#1 Have Faith

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: ItsElijahRoss

#2 Had Me Cracking Up

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: j_m_a_t_t_z

#3 One Of My Favorite Customers To Deliver To And They Tip Well

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: techpro00

#4 My Bad Bruh

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: Mamba-Dasher24

#5 She Asked To Text Her When The Food Is At Her Doorstep, But I Was Starting To Feel Tired And This Was The First Thing I Thought About

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: reddit.com

#6 This Customer Made My Day!! I Was Just About To Snap The Picture Of The Food On The Doorstep When He Opened The Door And Said, “Wait A Second!” And Posed For It!!

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: BigDaddyCool462

#7 Aww

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: waydeytatey

#8 Driver Couldn’t Find My Address. Had To Light The Beacon

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: halzen

#9 First Comment From New Door Dash Update

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: devildogstyle

#10 How Now Brown Cow

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: beentravelin

#11 This Was So Cute To Me This Morning

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: MrWayne802

#12 The Homeowner Ran Out To My Car And Escorted Me Up To The Front Door Before Guarding The Food

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: cloudless_rain

#13 Had A Heart To Heart With A Customer

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Best Customer I’ve Ever Delivered For

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: BestDriverAlive

#15 Can Always Count On “Big Bro”

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: eatinggrapes2018

#16 I’m Weak. I Love Doordashing

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: TFIGHT97

#17 He Really Thought

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: FalconWrite

#18 Just An Autocorrect Horror Story I Made While Dashing!

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: belmond8969

#19 It Finally Happened. Something Weird

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: BadExamp1e

#20 The Description Matched

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: Crlilly143

#21 Funniest Thing That Ever Happened To Me. I Thought This Was Fake News

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: anonjokerdog

#22 How Do You Even Respond To This?

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: FoxMcFlyy

#23 My First Fun Customer.. Only Took 600 Deliveries

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: MischieviousCacti

#24 So I Was On A Dash Today And This Happened. Well At Least They Admit They Are A Dashaholic

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: RylanShay

#25 I Discretely Delivered A Pregnancy Test And Got My First Customer Compliment. 2021 Is A Trip!

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: Xihro

#26 Just Dropped Off Some Zaxby’s And I Was Already Super Happy About His $6 Tip + Peak Pay Since It Was 1.5 Miles Away. But Then He Handed Me This. I’m Shaking Right Now

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: iZachX

#27 Got This Message While Dashing. Thought It Was Funny

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: hakstheamazing

#28 2022 Is Off To A Great Start

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: InspectorFizzle

#29 Poor Girl Going Through It All Rn 😭

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: Electrical-Part

#30 I Posted About This Guy Months Ago But He’s Added More Details Now

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: sherlocked776

#31 Lol

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: SnooPeanuts8249

#32 I Did, In Fact, Have Tacos

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: BlondePrincess6945

#33 So Yesterday I Was Tipped An Almost New Mini Fridge..what’s The Weirdest “Tip” You Guys Ever Got?

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: IamyourDaddythatswhy

#34 Top Dashin

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: ivealreadyredditb4

#35 I Laughed Out Loud At This One

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: bobbyfromcollege

#36 Best Door Mat Of All Time. Definitely Made My Night And She Tipped 👍

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: LGoodingSplat

#37 It’s The Small Things

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: jimmetz01

#38 Got My First Comment!

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: Tom_Blevins

#39 Poop Vibes

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: JohnnyBVal

#40 Love Instructions Like This

40 DoorDash Drivers Spill The Funniest, Weirdest, And Craziest Encounters They&#8217;ve Had With A Client

Image source: evedidthing

