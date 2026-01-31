Donte DiVincenzo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Donte DiVincenzo
January 31, 1997
Newark, Delaware, US
29 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Donte DiVincenzo?
Donte Michael DiVincenzo is an American professional basketball player renowned for his versatile scoring and tenacious defense. His dynamic career spans pivotal college championships to an NBA title.
He first captivated audiences by earning the 2018 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award, delivering a memorable 31-point performance in the national championship game, securing a Villanova victory.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Newark, Delaware, Donte DiVincenzo initially pursued soccer before focusing entirely on basketball during his high school years. His father, John F. DiVincenzo, a middle school basketball coach, instilled an early passion for the sport.
DiVincenzo attended Salesianum School in Wilmington, Delaware, leading his team to consecutive state championships and being named Delaware Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2015. He further honed his skills at Villanova University, where he secured two NCAA national championships.
Notable Relationships
Donte DiVincenzo has maintained a long-term relationship with Morgan Calantoni, whom he met in 2017 during his college career. He played for the Villanova Wildcats while she cheered for rival Temple.
The couple welcomed their son, Kai, in April 2024. DiVincenzo and Calantoni also share a mutual love for animals, with future plans to open a rescue dog establishment.
Career Highlights
Donte DiVincenzo solidified his collegiate legacy by earning the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award in 2018. He delivered a 31-point performance during the national championship game, leading Villanova to victory.
Transitioning to the NBA, DiVincenzo achieved his first professional title as a key contributor to the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship team. He also made history with the New York Knicks, setting franchise records for single-game and single-season three-point shots.
