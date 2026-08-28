Dolly Parton’s Sister Reveals The Selfless Offer The Late Legend Made To Doctors During Her Devastating Cancer Battle

Dolly Parton was ready to commit a final act of generosity even during the last leg of her life.
Her sister Stella revealed the late singer’s last wish before passing away at age 80 on August 25.
In the final days of her life, Dolly had spoken about her health issues, telling fans how she felt “dizzy” and “dehydrated,” and how her doctor “clipped [her] wings.”
Dolly Parton was ready to commit a final act of generosity even during the last leg of her life
One of Dolly Parton’s 11 siblings, Stella shared an emotional tribute to her big sister and said she made it to heaven “right on time.”
The grieving sibling said Dolly made the world a better place just by being in it.
Every Tuesday, the sisters had a cherished ritual that took place “before the sun came up.”
“[While] the world was still, she and I for many years had our coffee together over the phone,” read Stella’s tribute.
“Being little farm girls, we’ve continued to be early risers.”
The sisters would catch up on gossip, sip on their coffee, and “make plans as it has always been [their] way,” she said.
Stella said she and Dolly had a Tuesday morning ritual that included coffee and gossip
Stella, 77, described her older sister as “one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people” she’s ever known.
Until the very end, Dolly was thinking about others and was willing to offer her time and resources to people, her sister said in her tribute.
The Jolene singer had a brief battle with cancer and was dealing with kidney and autoimmune issues during her final days.
“She told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental dr*gs in the hope of helping others in the future,” Stella wrote. “My sister was always thinking of others.”
“Dolly loved the world and everyone in it,” she added elsewhere in the tribute.
Stella admitted her Tuesday mornings would no longer feel the same without the country music icon, but her “love, respect and goodness will remain.”
The Queen of country music spoke about ignoring her health while taking care of her husband Carl Dean
Details about Dolly’s cancer diagnosis were not revealed prior to her passing.
The singer, however, has spoken about ignoring her health in the past, especially when she was taking care of her husband, Carl Dean.
Carl was ill for a long time and passed away in 2025 at the age of 82.
Married to Dolly since 1966, the ultra-private husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2019.
The exact cause of his passing was not disclosed.
“I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” the singer told People in an interview published last week.
She said she was still working on giving fans new musical experiences while dealing with her health issues.
“Even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin,’” she told the outlet.
Dolly was taking medication earlier this year, saying it made her “a little bit swimmy-headed”
Last year, she told fans she had a kidney stone that gave her an infection.
The 9 to 5 singer cancelled all of her Las Vegas shows in May but told fans at the time that her health was improving and her body was responding well to medication.
She said it would take a while before she could be back onstage because the medication made her “a little bit swimmy-headed.”
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“I’ve always had problems with my kidney stones,” she told fans at the time.
“…My immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past three years, and [doctors] are working real hard on rebuilding and strengthening those,” she added.
The Grammy winner told fans she couldn’t attend an event at Dollywood this month because her doctor “clipped [her] wings”
Dolly was scheduled to appear at the big opening of a new ride, NightFlight Expedition, at her beloved amusement park Dollywood in Tennessee on August 14.
But due to health issues, she couldn’t make it and instead shared a video message from home.
“I’ve had a few little health issues, and sometimes I get a little dizzy, and I get dehydrated. And I’m dehydrated,” she said, as per a fan video shared on TikTok on August 14.
“So my Nashville doctor has kind of clipped my wings, saying, ‘You ain’t traveling this week,’” she said. “So I guess if your doctor tells you, ‘You ain’t traveling this week,’ you ain’t traveling this week.”
The trailblazing musician was also dealing with kidney and autoimmune issues in the days before her passing.
She was hospitalized on Friday, August 21, the same day she told People she was still working on her business ventures and philanthropy projects.
Surrounded by her loved ones, Dolly ultimately took her final breath at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center on August 25.
“Dolly’s generosity clearly went far beyond music. What an extraordinary legacy,” one commented online
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