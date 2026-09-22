Dolly Parton’s Nephew, Who Announced Her Passing To The World, Left “Dismayed” After Being Fired

Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver has reportedly been fired from the longtime security role he held for more than two decades, just weeks after announcing his aunt’s passing to the world.
The country legend passed away at 80 last month, on August 25, following a brief battle with cancer.
Bryan, who was her head of security, delivered the family’s official announcement after revealing that Dolly had personally asked him years earlier to share the news when the time came.
One fan reacted to the latest development, writing, “Oh I was really hoping for no drama surrounding her d**th.”
Out of her numerous nephews, Bryan Seaver was the one Dolly Parton personally asked to announce her passing
Bryan is the son of Dolly’s younger sister, Cassie Parton, and Larry Seaver.
He had also spent more than 20 years working as Dolly’s head of security, taking over the role from his father.
That long-standing professional and family connection made Bryan the person Dolly reportedly trusted with one of the most difficult tasks imaginable: telling the public she had passed away.
Announcing the news on behalf of the Parton and Owens families, Bryan appeared in an emotional video shared through Dolly’s official social media accounts.
He explained that Dolly had asked him to make the video years earlier.
“As her head of security for more than two decades,” Bryan said, he had imagined the heaviness of the moment but had not truly felt it until then, describing the responsibility as an “honor” mixed with “absolute pride and great sadness.”
Bryan’s longtime security companies were reportedly dismissed from protecting Parton’s properties last week
Less than a month after that emotional announcement, Bryan’s professional relationship with Dolly’s estate reportedly came to an abrupt end.
TMZ was the first outlet to obtain the termination notice and report on Bryan’s removal.
According to the notice, Bryan and his security companies were reportedly dismissed from providing security at Dolly’s properties.
Replacement guards reportedly arrived at her main Nashville home, while a new team also took over security at her museum, downtown residence, and warehouse.
The notice reportedly came from the DP Dean Trust, which oversees Dolly’s properties and business affairs following her passing.
It also reportedly clarified that Bryan’s personal interest or inheritance in the trust was not affected by his removal from the security role.
The exact reason for the reported termination has not been publicly disclosed.
Seaver’s team said they were “dismayed” and allegedly accused the trust of acting in bad faith
Following TMZ’s report, Bryan and his team issued a statement to the outlet addressing the sudden change.
They said they were “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” taken.
The team also made a pointed allegation: “We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family.”
“We refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much.”
The reported firing immediately sparked concern among some fans, particularly because Bryan had been trusted by Dolly for years.
“He was obviously trusted by Dolly Parton, this doesn’t seem right,” one person said.
Fans are divided over whether Bryan’s removal signals deeper drama behind the scenes surrounding the legendary singer’s estate
“If she personally asked him to deliver the news of her d**th, then i really doubt any reason for his removal,” another added.
“Man just had to announce the biggest d**th of the year and then gets fired for it. Holy f**king sh*t,” a third commenter wrote.
Others questioned whether calling it a firing tells the whole story, given that Bryan’s main responsibility had been protecting Dolly’s properties.
“I’m confused though he was in charge of her Security right so what would his job be now?” one person asked.
“Yeah, this feels more like a ‘the job is over and we’re not giving you a new one’ rather than a firing,” another suggested.
Still, some fans worried the sudden change could bring unwanted conflict after Dolly’s passing.
“Dolly would be so disappointed,” one commenter simply said.
The Jolene singer passed away following a brief battle with cancer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, where she had been hospitalized for several days.
The country legend had been dealing with health problems in the months leading up to her passing, including immune-system and digestive issues, kidney stones, and complications related to medication.
Dolly had also canceled appearances and postponed her Las Vegas residency while focusing on her health.
“This is sadly the last thing that Dolly would want for her legacy. Why would someone terminate the security company?” one netizen wrote
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