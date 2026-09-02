Someone Disrespected Dolly Parton In A Major Way Just Days After Her Passing, And Fans Are Furious

A piece of Dolly Parton’s Hollywood legacy was deliberately defaced just days after the singer passed away at the age of 80.
The iconic singer’s life came to an end on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer.
Fans were outraged when her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized by someone, who allegedly used “shards” to damage it.
A piece of Dolly Parton’s Hollywood legacy was deliberately defaced just days after the singer passed away at the age of 80
Since the day Dolly Parton took her last breath at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, fans have been swarming around her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Flowers, cards, candles, and other souvenirs were left on the beloved country music icon’s star.
Many even left notes saying, “The glow of her being outshone every star.” Another card showed her global popularity, saying, “Thank you, Dolly, Brazil misses you.”
But sadly, when one visitor made their way down the famous walkway, they noticed something horribly wrong.
David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images
The landmark honoring Parton had been damaged, with the singer’s name allegedly scratched out.
The visitor, Lore Corona, had shared a video of the alleged vandalism following a visit with her daughters.
Their plan was to leave flowers at the location. But when they reached the spot, they found that someone allegedly scratched it about 10 minutes before the arrival, she wrote on social media.
A woman, who visited the star with her daughters, said someone kicked the candles around and used the “shards” to damage the star
When Corona spoke to a custodian at the scene, she was told that a woman allegedly kicked around the candles left by grieving fans.
She then used “the shards of one” to damage the star, Corona added in her post.
“It just doesn’t make any sense,” she said.
Ana Martinez, spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, released a statement addressing the matter.
“A fan went to the star yesterday and reported on social that the star was vandalized with many scratches. From the photo she posted, it does appear the star was vandalized with scratches,” she told Page Six.
“The flowers had been removed yesterday morning in order to do the scheduled repair on the star today,” Martinez added.
Photographs shared online captured crews placing a new star on September 1 in honor of the late singer.
“This repair was set up late last week and the crew just completed the first part of making said repairs,” Martinez said.
Noting that the process was still ongoing, she said the repairs were being carried out by the Hollywood Historic Trust, which is responsible for maintaining and repairing the Walk of Fame stars.
“The star will cure and will be polished on Friday for fans to enjoy,” she added.
Parton received her star in the same dedication ceremony as her ‘Rhinestone’ co-star Sylvester Stallone in 1984
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Parton, who remains one of the most-successful female artists in the history of country music, received her star in 1985.
The honor was presented in a dual ceremony with actor Sylvester Stallone, who shared the screen with her in the film Rhinestone.
In June 2018, the Queen of Country Music joined a select list of celebrities to have two stars dedicated to them on the Walk of Fame.
She received her second star with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, honoring the 1987 collaborative album Trio.
At the time, Parton made history by being the first woman in the 21st century to receive two stars.
The late singer made history by being the first woman in the 21st century to receive two stars
The Jolene singer shared a message on social media back when she received her second star.
“I am so excited that I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” she wrote online. “Well, not just me, but with two of my best friends, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, for the Trio.”
Acknowledging that it was her second star, she joked about how she liked doing things “in pairs.”
“Now, they tell me that I’m the first person this century—the first woman—to have two stars,” the singer said at the time.
“Of course that’s natural. I like to do things in pairs, if you know what I mean,” she added. “But I really am excited, so thank you.”
Honoring her wishes, Parton was laid to rest in a private burial in Nashville at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum a few days after her passing.
Her loved ones asked for donations to be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in lieu of flowers.
Parton had joked about getting her second star in 2018
For the first time ever, two of Parton’s most popular songs reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 following her passing.
The two songs, Jolene and I Will Always Love You, were both solely written by the late singer for her 1974 album Jolene.
She’s had 23 songs that became Hot 100 hits in her career, with Jolene reaching #60 in the year it was released.
Both Jolene and I Will Always Love You had hit #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart after their release.
“I’ll go to war over this,” a fan commented over Parton’s star being damaged
Follow Us