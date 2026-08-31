After Dolly Parton Loses Battle With Cancer, A Doctor Reveals The Three Symptoms Most People Dismiss

Breaking the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, Dolly Parton breathed her last on Tuesday, August 25, at the age of 80.
A statement from her team later revealed that she had cancer, although the nature or location of it was not disclosed to the public.
The music artist had been open about fighting serious medical issues for months prior, and had reportedly neglected her health for a long time.
In the wake of Parton’s demise, a cancer specialist has cautioned about three telltale signs of the illness that people generally brush off.
Dolly Parton passed away after a “brief battle” with cancer
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After Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver announced the Jolene singer’s demise on Instagram, a statement from her publicist Marcel Pariseau revealed that she had succumbed to cancer.
“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” the statement read.
Over the last year, since the passing of her husband Carl Thomas Dean in March 2025, Parton has shared how acting as a caregiver for him caused her to neglect her own health and delay certain treatments.
“Back when my husband Carl was sick, that was a long time, and then he passed. I didn’t take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of,” she said in October 2025.
In May 2026, she said that she was “responding really well to meds and treatments” and “improving every day,” but was not yet ready to perform on stage.
In an interview with People magazine just four days before her demise, she said, “As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl.”
Although she said nothing about cancer, Parton added that she has been through hard times, healthwise, in the past as well, such as her struggles with “female issues” back in the early 1980s.
In recent memory, several other public figures have lost their battles with cancer, such as actors Chadwick Boseman and James Van Der Beek, and the 3Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold.
An oncologist listed three seemingly harmless symptoms that could be a sign of cancer
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Dr. Jiri Kubes, radiation oncologist and Medical Director at Proton Therapy Center, has pointed out three symptoms of cancer that people often dismiss as harmless conditions, resulting in delayed diagnosis.
The first is persistent fatigue.
“Cancer-related fatigue is often described as an overwhelming exhaustion that doesn’t improve with sleep,” Dr. Kubes said, according to Wales Online.
“There are many possible explanations, including anemia, thyroid disorders, infections, and poor sleep, but persistent fatigue should always be discussed with your GP if it isn’t improving.”
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The same goes for the second symptom: a cough that won’t go away.
Dr. Kubes said that a stubborn cough would not necessarily mean cancer and could stem from many reasons, but it is best to have it assessed to be sure it is not life-threatening.
The third is unexplained, significant weight loss despite no changes in one’s diet or exercise routine.
“If you’re losing weight despite eating normally and haven’t intentionally changed your lifestyle, it’s important to understand why,” the doctor said. “Often there will be another explanation, but it’s not something that should simply be overlooked.”
Dr. Kubes warned about the “biggest mistake” that delays cancer diagnosis
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Dr. Kubes went on to add that while the existence of the aforementioned symptoms does not readily point to cancer, the factor to keep in mind is how long they go on.
“The important thing is persistence,” he said. “If something continues for several weeks, keeps returning, or simply doesn’t feel right for you, it’s always worth getting checked rather than assuming it will eventually go away.”
Not doing so could become a fatal oversight that takes the lives of thousands of US residents every year, as the American Cancer Society says that at least 40,000 cancer patients pass away each year as a result of misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis.
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“One of the biggest mistakes people make is waiting for symptoms to become severe before seeking help,” Dr. Kubes said.
“Cancer doesn’t always announce itself dramatically, and many of the early warning signs are vague and easily explained by more common conditions.
“In many cases they’ll turn out to have a harmless explanation, but if something more serious is going on, getting it checked early gives us the best possible chance of diagnosing and treating it successfully,” he added.
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According to the American Cancer Society’s 2026 statistics, over 2.1 million new cases and over 600,000 fatalities are projected to occur this year in the United States, keeping the disease at the No. 2 spot for the leading causes of fatalities in the US.
However, the cancer survival rate is currently at an all-time high, reaching a milestone of 70% between 2015 and 2021 and averting 4.8 million mortalities since 1991. Advanced detection, along with reduced tobacco-intake habits and improved treatment technology, is a leading factor.
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