Doja Cat: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Doja Cat
5 ft 5 in (165 cm)
$12 million, 2026 est.
American
October 21, 1995
Los Angeles, California, US
31 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Doja Cat?
Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini is an American rapper known for her playful, genre-bending music. Her versatile vocal delivery and creative visual concepts earned her a devoted global fan base.
She first gained viral fame with her 2018 track “Mooo!” before topping international charts with her hit single “Say So”. The track launched her pop stardom, and she is noted for her striking shaved hairstyles.
Early Life and Education
Artistic influences shaped Amala Dlamini in Los Angeles through her painter mother Deborah Sawyer. She spent part of her childhood at a California commune, practicing Indian classical dance and breakdancing before briefly attending high school.
Leaving high school at sixteen, she focused entirely on creating original music at home. She taught herself production on GarageBand and uploaded tracks to SoundCloud, quickly catching the attention of major record labels.
Notable Relationships
Over the past several years, Doja Cat has maintained a relatively private romantic life. Her documented public relationships include musicians Jawny and J. Cyrus, alongside brief ties to comedian Jeffrey Gurian.
The music star has no children from any of her previous relationships. She currently remains single, choosing to center her public presence on her evolving musical and visual projects.
Career Highlights
Her studio albums Planet Her and Scarlet established her as a major chart force. She scored massive hits with “Kiss Me More” and “Paint the Town Red”, securing billions of global streams and top positions on music charts.
Beyond music, she has made a powerful mark in global high fashion. Her head-turning runway appearances and dramatic couture ensembles during Paris Fashion Week consistently generate viral coverage across international media platforms.
To date, she has earned a Grammy Award alongside five Billboard Music Awards. Her achievements and creative versatility continue to solidify her influence as an iconic innovator in contemporary pop culture.
Signature Quote
“I try not to take anything too seriously, because at the end of the day, making art should feel fun and liberating.”
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