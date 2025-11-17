Guy Catches His Doggo Sitting Like A Person, Posts Pic Online, Gets These 29 Edits In Return

Dogs are often regarded as humans’ best friends. Most of them are known to be loyal, courageous, affectionate, and at times quite goofy. 

Seeing your beloved pet do silly stuff is almost always sure to lift your mood. But thanks to the internet, we can take this a step further. For example, in this Facebook post, a person shared a picture of his dog sitting like a human, quickly turning the comment section into a very amusing Photoshop competition. Scroll down to see and enjoy the results!

Guy Catches His Doggo Sitting Like A Person, Posts Pic Online, Gets These 29 Edits In Return

Image credits: Jeremy Richards

#1

Image source: Lea Potts

#2

Image source: Kristina Harrison

#3

Image source: Debbie Fee Wingfield

#4

Image source: Nicole Lucille Axtell

#5

Image source: Jessica Lamkin Moore

#6

Image source: Scott Holterhaus

#7

Image source: Karen Shields

#8

Image source: Erin McCullough

#9

Image source: Jeannine Flynn

#10

Image source: Pamela Walker

#11

Image source: Scott Holterhaus

#12

Image source: KarMar Mazz

#13

Image source: Marissa LeeAnn Rose

#14

Image source: Cyndi Jennings

#15

Image source: Kristina Harrison

#16

Image source: Xhary Pink

#17

Image source: Karen Shields

#18

Image source: Cyndi Jennings

#19

Image source: Gina Marie Sabia

#20

Image source: Diane Hesse

#21

Image source: Jaime Fears

#22

Image source: Iris Tonnard

#23

Image source: Amanda Johnson

#24

Image source: Melana Yang

#25

Image source: Kasey Simon

#26

Image source: Kayla Kral-Garrett

#27

Image source: Kristina Harrison

#28

Image source: Candi Jones

#29

Image source: Kellie Storment

