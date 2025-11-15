30 Pics Of Dogs With Mullets That Are Making The Internet Confused

by

Business in the front, party in the back! And that’s not limited just to us, humans.

There’s a new trend sweeping the internet and it’s making us as confused as it’s about to make you, dear Pandas. Dog owners have been taking them to their local groomers and asking for… mullets. Yes, dogs with mullets are a thing and they’re here on Bored Panda in all their infamous glory!

Have a look below at how the wonderfully weird hairstyle looks on canines and upvote the pics that you liked the most. And be sure to share your thoughts. Do you say ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ to dog mullets, dear Pandas? ‘Yea’ or ‘nay’?

One person who believes that dogs with mullets is an “unexplored goldmine” of an internet trend is the creator of the ‘Dogs with Mullets’ page over on Facebook. They told Bored Panda that it seems like an entertaining and funny idea and hopes that mullet canines will be a long-term trend, not just a passing one.

#1

Image source: DroneWatson

#2

Image source: froggy_style77

#3

Image source: groominwithsarah

#4

Image source: Trippy Hippy Committee THC

#5

Image source: lukejohnson14

#6

Image source:  chrisallendoty

#7

Image source:  foxie_the_pom_

#8

Image source: Trippy Hippy Committee THC

#9

Image source: lunocio

#10

Image source: cino_the_huskymaltesepoodle

#11

Image source:  ronnie_the_rocket_spaluki

#12

Image source:  ellamaemiller

#13

Image source: lindybrett

#14

Image source: Trippy Hippy Committee THC

#15

Image source: esmerain_

#16

#17

#18

#19

Image source:  squeakyypepe

#20

Image source: una_the_chinese_crested

#21

Image source: wagsnwigglesdoggiedayspa

#22

Image source:  aboutbuzz

#23

#24

Image source: Trippy Hippy Committee THC

#25

Image source: oso_the_texas_newfie

#26

Image source: ebsie_fam

#27

Image source: ronnie_james_doodle

#28

Image source: mghphoto_

#29

Image source: ronan_thewheaten

#30

Image source: doyameme

