My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

by

I’m a dog photographer in Los Angeles, and I photographed a bunch of adorable pups in their Halloween costumes! These pets love dressing up, and look so cute doing it. Do you have a favorite?

More info: Instagram | sarahderemer.com | Facebook

#1 Maleficent From Sleeping Beauty

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#2 In N Out Pup

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#3 Demogorgon From Stranger Things

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#4 Elephant

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#5 Lion

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#6 Paddington Bear

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#7 Lloyd And Harry From Dumb And Dumber

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#8 Bumble Bee

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#9 Cowboy

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#10 Doctor

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#11 Sushi

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#12 Crab

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#13 Cute Old Couple

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#14 Taco

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#15 Georgie And Pennywise

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#16 Dinosaur

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#17 Pilot

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#18 Sphinx And A Mummy

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#19 Dorothy From Wizard Of Oz

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#20 Eeyore

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#21 La Dodger

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#22 Shark

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#23 Lobster

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#24 Cow

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

#25 Astronaut

My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Playing With Our Little Cartoon Dragon Pet (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Magical Underwater World Of Albanian Caves
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Manager Receives An 8 Hours Notice To Fire All His Staff, Orders Pizza And Writes Recommendations For Everyone Instead
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Skeleton Flower: A Complete Guide on How to Grow and Care for It
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
22 TikTok Users Share Their Financial Knowledge That You Didn’t Learn At School
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 “Unfun” Facts People Have Learned Recently That Are Both Fascinating And Terrifying
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.