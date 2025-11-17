My 25 Photos Of Cute Dogs Posing With Their Halloween Costumes On

I’m a dog photographer in Los Angeles, and I photographed a bunch of adorable pups in their Halloween costumes! These pets love dressing up, and look so cute doing it. Do you have a favorite?
#1 Maleficent From Sleeping Beauty
#2 In N Out Pup
#3 Demogorgon From Stranger Things
#4 Elephant
#5 Lion
#6 Paddington Bear
#7 Lloyd And Harry From Dumb And Dumber
#8 Bumble Bee
#9 Cowboy
#10 Doctor
#11 Sushi
#12 Crab
#13 Cute Old Couple
#14 Taco
#15 Georgie And Pennywise
#16 Dinosaur
#17 Pilot
#18 Sphinx And A Mummy
#19 Dorothy From Wizard Of Oz
#20 Eeyore
#21 La Dodger
#22 Shark
#23 Lobster
#24 Cow
#25 Astronaut
