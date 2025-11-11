21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Most of us tend to outlive our pet dogs, but for the short time that they’re with us, we feel like we’re never truly alone. Over the course of their short lives, we form a truly special bond with our adorable pets that isn’t quite like anything else in the world. With that in mind, we wanted to share these 21 before and after photos of dogs growing up with their owners.

One of the most surprising things about these dog photos is just how much little puppies can grow in a few short months. If you see them every day, you might not realize just how much your cute dog has changed!

We’ve created a post full of beautiful before-and-after animal photos like these before. If that post (or this one) has inspired you to create a photo like this with your adorable puppies, we’d love to see it! You can share it with us at the bottom of this post.

7 Months Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Source: reddit

Morris Then And Now

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Source: cuteoverload.com

5 Months Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Image credits: imgur.com

Then And Now

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Source: unknown

10 Years Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Image credits: reddit

Then And Now

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Source: reddit

4 Years Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Image credits: wojtek9000

Puna 8 Years Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Image credits: Irina Werning

The Growth Of A Golden Retriever

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Source: imgur

1 Year Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Image credits: imgur.com

7 Months Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Image credits: imgur.com

Rescued Puppy Smoke 5 Months Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

The second image of Smoke is 5 months after his owner Donny found him while deployed in Afghanistan!

Image credits: Eslinger family

Two Years Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Source: reddit

Leo Then And Now

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Source: imgur

9 Years In Photos

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Source: imgur

14 Years Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Image credits: imgur.com

Ozzy 10 years apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Source: imgur

Then and Now

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Image credits: imgur.com

9 Months Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Source: reddit

13 Years Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Source: imgur

10 Years Apart

21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

Image credits: imgur.com

