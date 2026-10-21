In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

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Every dog walks into a photo studio with its own personality, and Belgian photographer Paul Croes has a talent for letting it shine. Some of these four-legged sitters pose with the confidence of seasoned runway models, gazing straight into the lens. Others look slightly unsure about the whole affair, while a few steal the frame with a crooked ear, a puzzled tilt of the head or a perfectly timed tongue. Whether elegant, soulful or downright goofy, each portrait shows just how expressive our canine companions can be.

Bored Panda previously shared Croes’ moving Dogs and People series, which captured the bond between pets and their humans. This time, the owners step out of the frame and the dogs get the spotlight all to themselves. Among the stars of the collection are senior pups, dogs living with disabilities and others with unique physical features, each one a reminder that beauty rarely fits a single standard.

Scroll down to meet these unforgettable canine models, vote for your favorites and tell us in the comments which one stole your heart.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | br.pinterest.com | 500px.com | paulcroes.be

#1

11 months between.. Poppy (Greyhound)

Vienna, Austria.

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

Before turning to animals, Croes built a career in fashion photography, and that experience shows in every frame. Dramatic lighting, deep dark backgrounds and carefully balanced compositions give the images the polish of a magazine editorial, yet they never feel overly staged. For the photographer, the goal goes beyond a beautiful picture: it’s the character and emotion that come through in a dog’s eyes.

Getting there takes patience. Instead of forcing anyone into stiff, unnatural poses, Croes gives every dog time to settle into the studio in Wiesbaden, Germany, and lets the personality come out naturally. Clients clearly appreciate the approach: the studio holds a perfect five-star average across 85 Google reviews, with many praising how calmly the team handles both pets and their owners. The result is a collection of portraits that are funny, touching, dramatic and surprisingly human, sometimes all at once.

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

#2

Lale, 7 years, Kangal mix Lady, blind. A happy funny girl, curious. Female leader of the pack.

Weiz, Austria, 2026.

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#3

The 4 Blind Dogs Rock’n’Roll band!
Starring : Bobby, Sokrates, Stefan & Lale
Kangal Mix, Greek Guardian Dog, Romanian Greyhound, Kangal

Weiz, Austria, 2026.

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#4

Bobby! Blind (Kangal Mix)

Weiz, Austria, 2026.

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#5

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#6

Scrat (Greyhound)

Asolo, Italy.

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#7

“Some dogs just have it—right there on the studio set! That connection with the camera… I always say, “Born to be a model.” And Mathilda, a three-legged Dachshund/Terrier mix, was flirting with the camera right away! She knows she’s beautiful…”

Weiz, Austria, 2026.

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#8

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#9

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#10

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#11

I see you!

Belgium

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#12

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#13

The Last Dance! (with the right dimensions!) Tiago (Galgo)

Martina Schifko ‘s 13,5 years old Galgo did his eight photo session and is still going…

Weiz, Austria, 2026.

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#14

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#15

Fuchs, Vayu & Monet! (Whippet)

Hamburg, Germany.

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#16

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#17

Stefan and a sunflower! (blind Greyhound)

Weiz, Austria, 2026.

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#18

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#19

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#20

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#21

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#22

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#23

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#24

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#25

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#26

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#27

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#28

Barney (Flatcoated Retriever)

Vienna, Austria, 2021.

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#29

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#30

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#31

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#32

Always look on the bright side of life!

Studio Wiesbaden, Germany.

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#33

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#34

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#35

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#36

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

#37

In This Studio, “The Dog Is The Boss,” And Every Pup Is Welcome, No Matter Its Age, Eyesight Or Ability (37 Pics)

Image source: paulcroesphotography

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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