19 Adorable Dogs That Made It To The Finals On World’s Best Wedding Photos

Just because dressed-up dogs are totally adorable and we are seriously obsessed with wedding photography, we decided to hold our own Dog Show Contest on our website, World’s Best Wedding Photos.
We asked photographers from around the world to tag their best photos on Instagram taken at their favorite weddings and engagement sessions. Then, we reached for the best of the best!
Today we’re celebrating our 19 finalists along with our 3 winners, Best Puppy Portrait, Best Canine Moment, and of course, Best in Show. Take a look at these photogenic pups who captured our hearts, and scroll to see the 3 winners of our contest!
#1 This Badass Boy Wasn’t Even Asked To Go Up Front
Image source: Callaway Gable Studio
#2 It Was Clearly Too Late To Stop This Dog, So Why Not Take A Fabulous Pic?
Image source: Fotolux
#3 One Sweet Moment Of Love Before This Puppy’s Human Becomes A Bride
Image source: Tsvetelina Deliyska
#4 Obviously This Dog Has Practiced His Pose Over And Over Again
Image source: Luca and Marta Gallizio
#5 Photographer Catches Dog Frozen In Flight!
Image source: Jeff Tisman Photography
#6 It Doesn’t Get Any Sweeter Than This!
Image source: Peter Van Der Lingen
#7 A Divinely Placed Veil Descends In The Perfect Pattern Around This Puppy
Image source: Fotolux
#8 These Handsome Boys Are The Winners Of Best Puppy Portrait Category!
Image source: Jeff Tisman Photography
#9 A Wonderfully Pre-Visualized Optical Illusion
Image source: Steven Herschafft
#10 Dance With Me, Doggo!
Image source: Bee Two Sweet Photography
#11 This Makes Us Smile And Say “Eww” & It Is The Winner Of Our Best Canine Moment Category Award!
Image source: Callaway Gable Studio
#12 Every Dog Deserves Her Kisses!
Image source: Jeff Tisman Photography
#13 The Perfect Surprise Makes The Moment In This Well-Composed Engagement Photo
Image source: The Brenizers
#14 Now That’s A Dapper Dog Right There
Image source: LaVie Photography
#15 You Had Us At Hello
Image source: Dana Cubbage
#16 This Dog Is Ready To Pregame
Image source: Callaway Gable Studio
#17 This Loyal Friend Provides The Perfect Way For Going Incognito
Image source: Katie Kaizer
#18 The Winner Of Our Dog Show Category! Did Someone Say Samoyed?
Image source: The Nogues
#19 Come On, Give Mommy A Kiss!
Image source: Callaway Gable Studio
