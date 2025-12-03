40 Of The Best Dog Photos In The World, As Chosen By The International Pet Photography Awards

For seven years, the Pet Photography Awards have celebrated the magic, mischief, and sheer joy that dogs bring into our lives. From playful action shots to tender portraits, this competition has become a beloved showcase of canine personality, humor, and beauty.

Now, we’re bringing you a special collection dedicated entirely to dogs. After exploring thousands of submissions from photographers around the world, we’ve handpicked 40 of the greatest dog images ever featured in the Pet Photography Awards. These photos capture everything we love about dogs – their silliness, loyalty, elegance, mischief, and the unforgettable moments that make them our most cherished companions.

More info: petphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

#1 Photo By Sanna Sander

#2

#3 Photo By Sabina Weber

#4 Photo By Janneke De Graaf

#5 Photo By Alicja Zmysłowska

#6 Photo By Bridget Davey

#7 Photo By Regine Jensen

#8 Photo By Katie Brockman

#9 Photo By Emma Steel

#10 Photo By Aysun Ruhle

#11 Photo By Ginger Wick

#12 Photo By Céline Hagelauer

#13 Photo By Denisa Albaniová

#14 Photo By Aleksandra Szaniewska

#15 Photo By Dalia Fichmann

#16 Photo By Regine Jensen

#17 Photo By Carolyn Bray

#18 Photo By Sharron Kerr

#19 Photo By Stephanie Dalman

#20 Photo By Esther Rybczynski

#21 Photo By

#22 Photo By Laurie Vermiere

#23 Photo By Celine Robel

#24 Photo By Kateřina Pavlíková

#25 Photo By Lenne Renders

#26 Photo By Cindy Mayes

#27 Photo By Shandess Griffin

#28 Photo By Renate Zuidema

#29 Photo By Emma Boyle

#30 Photo By Emma Boyle

#31 Photo By Veronika Šandorová

#32 Photo By Kirsty Antunovich

#33 Photo By Anna Mannermaa

#34 Photo By Anne Geier

#35 Photos By Wren Louise Sell

#36 Photo By Amy Johnson

#37 Photo By Jo Howell

#38 Photo By Alice Loder

#39 Photo By Elke Vogelsang

#40

