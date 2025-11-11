Clever Dog Plays Dead To Stay At The Park Longer

“Human, I’d rather die than leave this heavenly place!” That’s what this Golden must have thought when his dad made it clear that park time is over. “Sorry, I’m dead,” the lovely pooch insisted as his owner tried to lift him up at the Piedmont Park in Atlanta. The goofball kept on playing dead.
The show went on and on until the owner pulled out his secret weapon – a stick. “The stick-in-the-mouth trick is what got him to get his butt up,” writes the witness on his YouTube channel. Kudos for your patience!
More info: Youtube (h/t: thedodo)
Watch the full video here:
