Dog Owner Is Photoshopping Their Shiba Inu Into Famous Photographs And It’s Hilarious

What separates humans from dogs? The answer is obvious. Dogs can’t use Photoshop. If they could they’d be photoshopping pictures of humans all day for the amusement of other dogs. What they can do however is provide humans with a great deal of entertainment by letting us Photoshop them. Take a look at the pictures below to see what we mean.
They were uploaded to Reddit by a user named Horsebalm and they’ve already been viewed over 60k times since then. And we’re not surprised. After all, how often do you get to see a 4-year-old Shibu Inu called Zelda wearing Bill Gates’s dodgy sweater? Likewise, we’ll never look at Indiana Jones (or should that be Indiana Bones?) in the same way again. And as for Michael Caine (or should I say Michael Canine?), well, we can only imagine what The Italian Dog (sorry) would have been like had Charlie Croker Looked like this!
“In the past I’ve really enjoyed antagonizing my friends with (I think) hilariously Photoshopped pictures of their faces on dated celebrity pics,” said the Reddit user (real name Olivia) to Bored Panda. “Then one day…I transitioned over to Zelda. I randomly started following History in Pictures on Facebook, and there were so many great old photos to incorporate her into; I got hooked.”
Can’t get enough of Zelda? Then good news, because you can follow her on Instagram.
