My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs

I am Karolina Balogová, a 23-year-old photographer from Slaný, Czech Republic who loves animals and dog’s photography.
I want to capture unique portraits of dog’s natural beauty. Edited fancy pictures aren’t my style. Pure look and simple smile – this is what I love.
Family of Siberian huskies in a mysterious forest
Pit Bull rules, a piscture for an American Pitbull Gangsters calendar
It was so delicious
Cute Pit Bull puppy
Portrait of pure happiness
Portrait from a dream
Pure look
