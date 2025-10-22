My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs

by

I am Karolina Balogová, a 23-year-old photographer from Slaný, Czech Republic who loves animals and dog’s photography.

I want to capture unique portraits of dog’s natural beauty. Edited fancy pictures aren’t my style. Pure look and simple smile – this is what I love.

More info: Facebook

Family of Siberian huskies in a mysterious forest

My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs

Pit Bull rules, a piscture for an American Pitbull Gangsters calendar

My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs

It was so delicious

My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs

Cute Pit Bull puppy

My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs

Portrait of pure happiness

My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs
My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs
My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs
My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs

Portrait from a dream

My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs
My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs
My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs
My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs

Pure look

My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs
My Passion Is Taking Portraits Of Dogs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “The Chicago Code”
3 min read
May, 2, 2022
“Sugar”: Netizens Spill The Tea About 31 Things That They Find Hard To Resist
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Blooper Reels that Will Change the Way you See Horror Movies
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2017
Top 100 Scenes from 5 Seasons of LOST
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2009
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 5 Episode 13 Review: “La Po’ino (Doomsday)”
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2015
Better Call Saul Cast: What Are the Stars Doing Now?
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.