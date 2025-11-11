Dogs That Look Like Something Else

A while ago, we wrote about a Tumblr featuring cats that pose as pin-ups. These funny dogs, however, have taken things to the next level. Why pose as a human pinup when you could be a doppelganger of a Disney character, a piece of fried chicken, a mop dog, or billionaire playboy Richard Branson?
#1 Dog Looks Like Richard Branson
Image source: reddit
#2 Puppy And Teddy Twins
Image source: reddit
#3 Chewbacca Dog
Image source: imgur
#4 Dog Looks Like Putin
Image source: reddit
#5 Shar Pei Looks Like A Towel
Image source: imgur
#6 Greyhound Looks Like Sid
Image source: greytalk.com
#7 Puppies Look Like Fried Chicken
Image source: reddit
#8 Komondor Dog Looks Like A Mop
Image source: imgur
#9 Dog That Looks Like Cousin Itt From ‘the Addams’
Image source: Pablo Axpe
#10 Bedlington Terrier Looks Like A Sheep
Image source: petsclan.com
#11 Pug Looks Like Jabba The Hut
Image source: screenjunkies.com
#12 Dog Looks Like A Muffin
Image source: imgur
#13 Lion Dog
Image source: reddit
#14 Shar Pei Puppies Look Like Croissants
Image source: reddit
#15 Dog With Huge Ears Looks Like Dumbo
Image source: news.msn.co
#16 Dog That Looks Like… Another Dog
Image source: Riley_co
#17 Weenie Dog Looks Like Sid!
#18 Boxer Looks Like Sons Of Anarchy Guy..
#19 Quincy The Sheepadoodle Looks Like Kiss!!
#20 Dane Nose ~ Polar Nose
#21 Twin Peaks?
#22 Dalmatian Looks Like Stitch
Image source: imgur
#23 Dog That Looks Like A Pom Pom
Image source: google.com
#24 Chewbacca Max
#25 Chuy Vs. Yoda
#26 Pug Looks Like A Loaf Of Bread
Image source: unknown
#27 Gnomeo Looks Like Jaws!
#28 Bichon Looks Like Cupcakes
#29 What Dog Is It ?
#30 Funny Faces
#31 Dog Who Looks Like A Long Nosed Fisheries Technician.
Image source: MyPicture
#32 My Pug Looks Like Morgan Freeman
#33 “two Dancers”, Annie And Lola
#34 Dog Looks Like Jerry Wild
#35 Puppy Looks Like A Cashew
#36 Puff Daddy And The Can Collector
#37 Pitbull Looks Like A Tooth
Image source: source
#38 Einstein And Einstein
#39 Blonde Beauty
#40 Xoloitzcuintle (mexican Hairless) & Hystricomorph Hystricidae (porchipine)
Image source: DogoftheDayandGoogle
#41 Chewbacca Dog
#42 Dog Cake
#43 Dog With Head Shaped Like A Doghead-shaped Promontory
