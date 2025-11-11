Dogs That Look Like Something Else

by

A while ago, we wrote about a Tumblr featuring cats that pose as pin-ups. These funny dogs, however, have taken things to the next level. Why pose as a human pinup when you could be a doppelganger of a Disney character, a piece of fried chicken, a mop dog, or billionaire playboy Richard Branson?

There’s no way that these are all the funny dog look-alikes out there. If you’ve got a cute dog that looks like something or somebody else or have seen one that should be on this look-alikes list, share it with us at the bottom of this post and upvote your favorite of these adorable dogs!

(h/t: huffpost)

#1 Dog Looks Like Richard Branson

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: reddit

#2 Puppy And Teddy Twins

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: reddit

#3 Chewbacca Dog

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: imgur

#4 Dog Looks Like Putin

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: reddit

#5 Shar Pei Looks Like A Towel

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: imgur

#6 Greyhound Looks Like Sid

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: greytalk.com

#7 Puppies Look Like Fried Chicken

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: reddit

#8 Komondor Dog Looks Like A Mop

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: imgur

#9 Dog That Looks Like Cousin Itt From ‘the Addams’

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: Pablo Axpe

#10 Bedlington Terrier Looks Like A Sheep

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: petsclan.com

#11 Pug Looks Like Jabba The Hut

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: screenjunkies.com

#12 Dog Looks Like A Muffin

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: imgur

#13 Lion Dog

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: reddit

#14 Shar Pei Puppies Look Like Croissants

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: reddit

#15 Dog With Huge Ears Looks Like Dumbo

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: news.msn.co

#16 Dog That Looks Like… Another Dog

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source:  Riley_co

#17 Weenie Dog Looks Like Sid!

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#18 Boxer Looks Like Sons Of Anarchy Guy..

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#19 Quincy The Sheepadoodle Looks Like Kiss!!

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#20 Dane Nose ~ Polar Nose

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#21 Twin Peaks?

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#22 Dalmatian Looks Like Stitch

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: imgur

#23 Dog That Looks Like A Pom Pom

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: google.com

#24 Chewbacca Max

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#25 Chuy Vs. Yoda

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#26 Pug Looks Like A Loaf Of Bread

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: unknown

#27 Gnomeo Looks Like Jaws!

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#28 Bichon Looks Like Cupcakes

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#29 What Dog Is It ?

#30 Funny Faces

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#31 Dog Who Looks Like A Long Nosed Fisheries Technician.

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: MyPicture

#32 My Pug Looks Like Morgan Freeman

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#33 “two Dancers”, Annie And Lola

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#34 Dog Looks Like Jerry Wild

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#35 Puppy Looks Like A Cashew

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#36 Puff Daddy And The Can Collector

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#37 Pitbull Looks Like A Tooth

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: source

#38 Einstein And Einstein

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#39 Blonde Beauty

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#40 Xoloitzcuintle (mexican Hairless) & Hystricomorph Hystricidae (porchipine)

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Image source: DogoftheDayandGoogle

#41 Chewbacca Dog

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#42 Dog Cake

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

#43 Dog With Head Shaped Like A Doghead-shaped Promontory

Dogs That Look Like Something Else

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Chonky Cats That Underwent Incredible Transformations To Become Healthier Kitties
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
Music Video Turns Your Favorite Childhood Board Games Into Nightmares
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2018
Who Is Emilia Clarke Playing In Secret Invasion?
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2023
Mr. Peabody & Sherman Has a Modern Family Connection
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2020
After Teen Footballer Fractured Rival’s Spine By ‘Pancaking’, His Teammate Calls Out Racist Harassment
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
An iCarly Revival Series is Happening at Paramount Plus
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.