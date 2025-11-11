After His Dog Was Diagnosed With Cancer, The Owner Took Him On A Final Epic Road Trip

by

In May of 2015, a beautiful chocolate lab named Bella was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, aka bone cancer. Her owner, Nebraska-based Robert Kugler, was told that either Bella’s front leg should be amputated or she should be put down right away because she was in pain. The decision to amputate Bella’s leg was made and she was given three to six months to live, because cancer had spread to her lungs. After the surgery, Kugler decided to take his furry best friend on a final farewell adventure.

“I’m the best version of myself when I’m with her, and I wanted to be that person full time. I wanted to share moments with her where it was just her and I under the great blue sky.”, Kugler told Bored Panda. They’ve traveled to a bunch of places across the country including Chicago, Key West, Nashville, and Savannah – but the journey isn’t over yet! Now, 14 months later, the happy pair are still traveling the country and enjoying each others company. How is Bella now? “She is doing fantastic”, Kugler told Bored Panda. “The Vets have said to “keep doing what we’re doing, because it’s obviously working.”

In May 2015 Robert Kugler’s pup, Bella, was diagnosed with cancer and given three to six months to live

So Kugler decided to take her on a farewell road trip across the country

Kugler had just finished school and instead of heading straight to the job market…

He decided to spend time with his pup

They visited Chicago, hit up the Northeastern United States, then head to Florida

When they got back home to Nebraska, “it just didn’t seem complete” – Robert wrote

“The journey wasn’t over….yet there we were…back where we started as if we never left”

So when the opportunity came up, they hit the road again

This time, Robert and Bella traveled to places like Southern Missouri, Kentucky, and Nashville

And today, 14 months later…

The pair is still traveling the country and enjoying each others company

As for Bella…

Well, according to Robert she’s doing pretty darn awesome

Watch this video for more of Robert and Bella

