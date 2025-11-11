Dogs Of The World: Cute Posters Show The Origins Of 200+ Dog Breeds

Have you ever wondered where your dog’s ancestors lived? Illustrator Lili Chin has created a cute way to answer those questions with a poster series called “Dogs Of The World,” which features more than 200 dog breeds, classified by their places of origin. Cute doggies and an educational experience in one beautiful package!
Although she just finished this series, Lili Chin is already working on a new project called ‘The Mutt Collection.” She states on her Etsy page that she is thrilled by the success of her posters and maybe, if she receives enough support, she might do a cat breed series too!
All of these series posters, and many more, are available on Lili’s Etsy store. If you liked her work, scroll down for more and be sure to read the exclusive interview she gave to Bored Panda.
More info: doggiedrawings.net | Etsy (h/t: laughingsquid)
“I created the ‘Dogs of The World’ series for fun. The pet portraits that I do on commission began 7 years ago, as a fund-raising effort for Boston Buddies Rescue, which is where I adopted my dog Boogie.”
“The Dogs of The World series started when I was researching Asian dog breeds for another illustration project. I started drawing Asian dogs (shiba inu, pug, chow chow, etc).”
“I was having so much fun, that I got carried away and found myself researching and drawing dog breeds from other countries. I was very fortunate to have the internet as my image research library and a consultant-friend with a Masters in Ecology, Evolution and Animal Behavior.”
We’d like to thank Lili for giving Bored Panda an interview and we wish her the best of luck!
Follow Us