People Use This Online Group To Ask “Does Anybody Else” Questions, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

Sometimes, it’s easy to believe you’re the only one in the world who’s ever had a particular idea or opinion. Or that nobody else does things in the manner you do, for the reasons you do. But whether it’s a specific way you listen to music, get out of bed in the morning, or generally approach life, it can feel isolating to think you’re different from everyone else. The chances are, however, that at least one person understands what you’re going through. They’re only sometimes a bit hard to find.
If that’s the case, then you’re in luck! There’s a 2.3 million-member powerhouse over on Reddit dedicated purely to this cause. Aptly titled “Does anybody else…?”, this online community invites people to anonymously ask burning questions they’re curious about. Then it helps them find-like minded individuals to share experiences, spark rich discussions, and make them feel less alone.
We’ve scoured the group to find the most interesting posts you might relate to all too well. So sit back, buckle up, and get ready for a wild ride where “DAE” was only the start of the conversations that followed. Keep reading to also find in-depth interviews about our desire to feel unique with psychologists Joshua Klapow and Jesse Matthews. Be sure to upvote the entries that hit close to home and share your thoughts with us right below in the comments!
#1
DAE still not have tiktok downloaded and isn’t planning to?
Image source: u/truebeans1
#2
DAE restart a good song if they are distracted and not appreciate the song enough?
Image source: [deleted], Melanie Pongratz
#3
DAE really love extreme stormy weather—Dark clouds, lightning, rumbling of thunder?
Image source: u/bodaciousTEAspiller, Breno Machado
#4
DAE sometimes get halfway through writing a comment or reply, only to say “eh, screw it.” and just move on?
Image source: u/b1ackcat, Jonas Leupe
#5
DAE get so anxious about the stuff you need to get done in your day that you end up just wallowing in a cesspit of procrastination as your anxiety continues to grow while you sit there doing nothing, rather than just getting up and doing it?
Image source: ajhunter32, Adrian Swancar
#6
DAE hate having to make an account for pretty much everything online these days?
Image source: u/MyMediocreName, Christiann Koepke
#7
DAE stay up too late despite needing to sleep because you don’t want your free time to end?
Image source: [deleted], Erik Mclean
#8
DAE ever just suddenly loose interest in everything and everyone and just want to spend your days alone in silence with no human contact ?
Image source: avocados4sale, Dmitry Schemelev
#9
DAE actively not want to use a product if it’s advertised too much or forced down your throats?
Image source: u/Strange_An0maly
#10
DAE say to themselves, “Wed-nes-day” when you’re writing down Wednesday?
Image source: u/EddieBrock99, Green Chameleon
#11
DAE have in-between clothes? I wake up, put on hang around clothes…but if I have to go out in public I have another level of clothes for that. Then when I come back home I change back to the crappy comfy clothes. Anyone else?
Image source: u/gbuugx, Max Harlynking
#12
DAE check their pee color and feel proud of themselves when they see that clear hydrated urine?
Image source: mocaro, Giorgio Trovato
#13
DAE intentionally look away from those video ads that they force you to watch for 10 or 15 seconds before you’re allowed to click “skip ad” in order to not give them the satisfaction that they got you to watch?
Image source: u/parquet7
#14
DAE not feel comfortable if they have things to do later in the day?
Image source: [deleted], Yuris Alhumaydy
#15
DAE feel attractive when they look in the mirror, but feel hideously ugly when they see/take a photo?
Image source: u/GirlAnon323, Cristina Zaragoza
#16
DAE get weirdly anxious before a planned phone call, video call, or meeting even if it is very casual and even your friend?
Image source: [deleted], Hassan OUAJBIR
#17
DAE think the elderly should have to take periodic driving tests to insure they can still safely drive?
Image source: u/Anheroed, Laura Thonne
#18
DAE practice fictitious arguments in their head in order to be prepared in case the imagined situation manifests itself for real some day?
Image source: [deleted]
#19
DAE when your pet is cuddled with you, try to explain to your pet the reason you’re getting up and that you will be right back and not to move?
Image source: u/drcrunknasty, Shane
#20
DAE rarely take breaks when doing physical labor around the house because the second they stop to rest they lose all momentum and won’t start up again?
Image source: u/zqillini4, Dan Gold
#21
DAE find it almost impossible to fall asleep without at least a sheet covering you
Image source: u/creepycat18_YT
#22
DAE try to catch actors “breathing” during scenes where they’re supposed to be dead during movies/shows?
Image source: u/AvoidMySnipes
#23
DAE get annoyed when looking at recipes online and before they get to the recipe you get this whole backstory about growing up in Kansas and every Sunday……
Image source: u/easy-does-it1
#24
DAE say ‘Hi’ to their pets whenever you walk by them around the house?
Image source: u/PM_ME_GINGERCATS
#25
DAE get pre-annoyed before someone starts talking because you already know how annoying they are?
Image source: u/CellSaga21, Siavash Ghanbari
#26
DAE pay attention to how long the driver’s eyes are off the “road” when they are talking to a passenger in a movie/ tv show?
Image source: u/andhearts_
#27
DAE get sad because you feel that everyone else is closer to each other than anyone is to you?
Image source: u/DartagnanDema, Anthony Tran
#28
DAE occasionally come across a distinct smell that immediately takes you back to some vague childhood memory that you can’t quite put your finger on, and you’re overwhelmed with a beautiful sense of familiarity and nostalgia for a few seconds until it vanashes?
Image source: u/14thCluelessbird
#29
DAE sleep better when they hear rain or know its raining out?
Image source: u/JBall123
#30
Does anybody else’s blood run cold when someone says “we need to talk” to you?
Image source: u/NocturnalPatrolAlpha
#31
DAE sometimes try to use a word you don’t use very often in a post or comment but quickly google it first to make sure you are using it correctly and don’t look like a dumbass?
Image source: u/Nolan-
#32
DAE always say “ouch” whenever you bump into something even though it didn’t hurt?
Image source: u/Bruinsguy55
#33
DAE get into random spurts of motivation to be productive and just starting doing things that need to be done all at once and if you stop for even 5 minutes you go back to procrastinating/laziness?
Image source: u/Pinanims
#34
DAE have their phone permanently on silent?
Image source: u/DKR0002, Priscilla Du Preez
#35
DAE eat the worst parts of a plate of food first so you can enjoy the rest of your meal?
Image source: u/CurrentlyCurious
#36
DAE get lost in nostalgia while cleaning out storage and then spend the whole time looking at old photos, playing with old toys, etc instead of actually cleaning?
Image source: PelicanFrostyN**s, Onur Bahçıvancılar
#37
DAE like sleeping with a fan blowing on them but being burried under the covers?
Image source: Kaceycrawley9, Siebe Warmoeskerken
#38
DAE think that it’s not “tomorrow” until you go to sleep, no matter how late you stay up?
Image source: [deleted]
#39
DAE, when packing, take at least 2 times more underwear then you would ever need for that trip, ‘just in case?’
Image source: u/Spencertambo
#40
DAE used to count the people in front of them when reading out loud in class to see which sentences you had to read and practice before it got to you?
Image source: u/piefordays, Thought Catalog
#41
DAE wait to eat their meal until they have found the right show or movie to watch on tv?
Image source: u/AvrieyinKyrgrimm
#42
DAE when they notice someone’s typo, look at their keyboard to see if the wrong letter is near the correct letter?
Image source: u/Macroc0sM
#43
DAE get frustrated when watching someone Google something less efficiently than you would?
Image source: u/kitcia, Solen Feyissa
#44
DAE feel like they can’t enjoy their day if they’re expecting something or doing something later in the day?
Image source: u/v0ngrl
#45
DAE just allow people to repeat something they’ve already told you without saying “you told me this already”?
Image source: u/trieditgum
#46
DAE think the music they listen to is really good while listening alone, but when showing it to others, they get extremely self-conscious about it?
Image source: AllTheRice, Roy Javier
#47
DAE purposefully not look at a flashy car so the driver doesn’t get an ego boost?
Image source: u/japooki
#48
DAE feel guilty when a repairman is over and you’re not helping him/her, even though the reason you’re paying them is to do a job you don’t want to do?
Image source: u/therandomizer
#49
DAE imagine what the exact location you are at looked like thousands of years ago before it was discovered by humanity?
Image source: u/LeGiT4345
#50
DAE ever hear their alarm go off in the morning and immediately start rationalizing quitting your job or dropping out of school in order to stay in bed?
Image source: u/grouch1980
Follow Us