Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

by

There’s one more threat sweeping the world alongside the coronavirus, and that’s a storm of fake coronanews. No wonder that tech giants like Facebook and Google have joined forces to fight the spread of misinformation. Plus, WHO has announced that they “are not just fighting an epidemic; we’re fighting an infodemic.” And it’s as dangerous as the virus itself.

Medical practitioners are getting on board. Faheem Younus, an infectious disease specialist and philanthropist, decided to finally clear the record and debunk all the myths. His Twitter post has been liked 140K times and counting, which shows that people care about getting their facts right.

With so many false tales surfing around, Prof. Younus’ list is a must-read for everyone. And, no, mosquitos don’t spread the virus. Keep that repellent for the camping season.

The award-winning clinician Faheem Younus proved that facts are the best weapon against the virus

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: FaheemYounus

Separating facts and fiction started from this tweet

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: FaheemYounus

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: FaheemYounus

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: FaheemYounus

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: FaheemYounus

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: FaheemYounus

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: FaheemYounus

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: FaheemYounus

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: FaheemYounus

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: FaheemYounus

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: FaheemYounus

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: FaheemYounus

It’s no secret that deceptive messages spread faster. But it turns out that multiple strains of fake news wear people down. Researchers believe that “the more times a person is exposed to a piece of fake news, the more likely they are to become persuaded or infected.” If that info comes from an influential source, it escalates the spread way faster.

Jeff Hancock, a professor of communication at Stanford, knows the reason behind the appeal of fake information online. “Compared to real news, fake news tends to include information that is more surprising, upsetting, or geared to trigger anger or anxiety.” Any information that fits this description should always be fact-checked.

People thanked the doctor for the eye-opening thread

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: JohnJTerrible

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: acitizenwrites

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: Laighe

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: thenewarea51

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: Carene_or_Grams

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: pm_mcdaniel

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: Tipsy_in_Texas

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: KMR31871

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: CharlenDoe

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: mrdodger1966

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: guarinolm

Doctor Debunks 10 Coronavirus Misconceptions

Image credits: JellyBeany75

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Closest Living Relative To The Extinct Dodo Bird With Incredibly Colorful Iridescent Feathers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Louie 1.02 “Poker/Divorce” Review
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2010
The Spanish Princess STARZ
10 Things You Didn’t Know about The Spanish Princess
3 min read
May, 7, 2019
Disney Plus Censorship is Really Starting to Weird Out People
3 min read
May, 27, 2020
24 Of My Comics Deal With The Daily Struggles Of Being A Woman In Her Early 20s
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The 10 Most Awkward Moments of Big Ed on 90 Day Fiancé
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.