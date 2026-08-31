People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

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Nothing sparks some DIY fire like knowing something needs fixing, while at the same time being broke yourself. Yes, sometimes things can go pear-shaped and end up making it onto the internet’s lists of laughing stocks. But you’ll never know if you don’t try.

DIY isn’t always glamorous. It can be messy, chaotic, and might even have you considering quitting mid-project. Those who push through the crooked shelves, questionable paint colors, and collapsing wood, until everything finally comes together are the ones who truly get to experience that unmatched sense of pride. They have every right to brag, and many do, in online communities dedicated to sharing the most brilliant examples of ‘Do It Yourself.’

Bored Panda has scoured the ‘net to source some truly amazing transformations. From full-on room renovations to garden makeovers, many of these before-and-after pics might inspire you to go ahead and fix that thing yourself.

#1 6 Days Before And After Entryway

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: jemmeow

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

#2 Nothing Like A Lockdown To Learn How To DIY Something!

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: [deleted]

#3 Lawn Dreams Can Come True!

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: elonsmodel3

#4 Laundry Reno

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Nasty9999

#5 What Do You Think Of My Octagon Wood Shed?

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Fearless_You808

#6 Just Finished Converting A Storage Room Into A New Bedroom. Had Some Help With The Gib Stopping. But Did Rest Myself

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: _Maui_

#7 Evolution Of A Gravel Pathway (~3 Years)

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: 6twenty

#8 The Throne Room Has Been Upgraded In Time For The Royal Visit (In Laws Incoming!)

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Sharpinthefang

#9 Semi-Restored Hand Drill

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: bythepoole

#10 Japanese Dry Garden

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: HoneySeeker

#11 The Darkside To DIY

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: knockoneover

#12 This Was A Super Fun Project. Only $40 Into It Total, Including The Piece Itself

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: xjenna208x

#13 Summer Project Completed (In Autumn). Playhouse For My Daughter

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: bythepoole

#14 My Wife Went To A Work Event For A Few Days, In My Hubris I Thought I Could Build Her A New Studio Before She Got Back

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: construccion

#15 My First Attempt At A Wacky Furniture Piece

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: builderbob53

#16 My Family Was Out Of Town For A Week, So I Surprised Them With An Extra 100 Sq Ft

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: shifterak

#17 Converted My Playroom Into A Library

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Echo_Red

#18 I Did A Bathroom Reno By Myself With No Experience

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: jujumber

#19 So Pleased With Our Brand New Kitchen

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: abriddd

#20 My $150 DIY Bathroom Makeover

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: daphneyhatz

#21 Historic 1908 Home Restoration: Wallpaper Removal, Plaster Repair, Skim Coat To Paint

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: ricosinron

#22 I Made A Brick Wall! It Was Difficult And Frustrating And Definitely Not Perfect, But I’m So Proud!

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Junior_Cow_343

#23 This Is The Dresser I Recently Refurbished! I’m So Proud Of How It Turned Out

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: hollybrown27

#24 Ripping Up Carpet In Old Houses Is A Lottery I Just Won

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: velofille

#25 Door Varnish Before/After

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: OldWolf2

#26 Thanks For Everyone’s Help On This. Especially The Guys Who Mentioned The Lead Paint, And The Suggestion To Cut Out The Transom. On To The Next One!

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: [deleted]

#27 Kitchen Bench And Cupboard Replacement

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: sammyboyunlimited

#28 A Kitchen Cooking Range I Made For Our Toddler With Scrap Ply

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Maxmim

#29 DIY Deck And And Pond Conversion

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: anon

#30 Garage Side Transformation

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: OkPost0

#31 Diyd It

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: ukkiwi

#32 One Down Two To Go

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: fraseyboy

#33 Panelled Wall Effect

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: WelshWizards

#34 Rescued This 50+ Year Old Case From Going In The Skip, Pleased With The Result

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: pixeldustnz

#35 It’s Finally Finished. Bathroom Reno Started Waitangi Weekend, Finished Labour Weekend. Only Got Shelves To Place Above The Bath And A Cabinet To Place Next To The Sink And It’s 100%!

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Sharpinthefang

#36 Thanks Lockdown, Finally Got The Barrel Smoker Finished!

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: makebobgreatagain

#37 Toilet Room: Done!

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: anon

#38 Our Shower Mixer Was Leaking, So We Replaced The Whole Shower!

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: AnaruNZ

#39 Some Results From Getting My Flooring Done!

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: peachpantherxx

#40 Bedroom Treehouse

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Fearless_You808

#41 Rebuilt My Grandparents Deck. First Time Doing Anything Like It And I Impressed Myself

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: jamdeeper

#42 I Remodeled My 1998 Camper To Be More 2016

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: bigchieftaco

#43 Upcycled Some Bowling Alley Lanes For Flooring In My Renovation Project!

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Jayyy_Lmaooo

#44 I’ll Make A Great Husband One Day

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Both-Principle-9578

#45 Renowated 40 Years Old Bathroom Myself =)

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: JKSniper

#46 First Bathroom Remodel

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: T3SLABRO

#47 Wife Insisted Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Project

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Landry_PLL

#48 Repainted A Hulkbuster Toy

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: will3675

#49 I Remodeled Our Bathroom By Myself Over The Last Year

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Handheldzone

#50 Restored Power Wheels And Added Key Switch, Stereo, Speakers, And Fog Lights

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: dpaul11

#51 My Girlfriend And I Moved House, This Is The Before And After Of The Bathroom

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: LowSalary5422

#52 Kitchen Upgrades

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: CottonWalker

#53 Very Happy With Our New Paver Walkway

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: LordCalamari

#54 Did Up A Fireplace This Weekend

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: joshc4566

#55 Stained Glass Transom Window

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Psychological-Rip-12

#56 DIY Laundry Room Before And After!

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: One-Pun9419

#57 Patchwork Headphones

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Adventurous_Tank_381

#58 Oil Tank Cover

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Standard-Passion-908

#59 Finished Master Bedroom

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: sammyboyunlimited

#60 I Also Just Finished A Laundry Freshen Up

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Nommag1

#61 Kitchen Refresh

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: nz_hazza

#62 My Latest Furniture Upcycle!

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: hollybrown27

#63 Xmas Holiday Project Finally Completed

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: siren676

#64 Was Tired Of My Janky Walkout – Added Deck Tiles And Paint

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: erraticcity

#65 Not Gonna Lie, I Rather Enjoyed Trying To Fix This

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: CalbertCorpse

#66 Carpeted Pine Stairs → Sanded And Stained Wood (First Woodworking Project From Start To Finish)

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: greyyeux

#67 This Is Why Stripping Old Doors And Moldings Is Worth The Effort

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: AlderanAthletic_5BBY

#68 Sanded And Poly’d A $50 Table (And A Chair To Match)

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: Ayys_r_real

#69 My First Remodeling DIY Job

People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Image source: 1773Xbox

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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