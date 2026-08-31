People Were So Proud Of Their DIY Improvements That They Had To Share These 69 Before And After Pics

Nothing sparks some DIY fire like knowing something needs fixing, while at the same time being broke yourself. Yes, sometimes things can go pear-shaped and end up making it onto the internet’s lists of laughing stocks. But you’ll never know if you don’t try.
DIY isn’t always glamorous. It can be messy, chaotic, and might even have you considering quitting mid-project. Those who push through the crooked shelves, questionable paint colors, and collapsing wood, until everything finally comes together are the ones who truly get to experience that unmatched sense of pride. They have every right to brag, and many do, in online communities dedicated to sharing the most brilliant examples of ‘Do It Yourself.’
Bored Panda has scoured the ‘net to source some truly amazing transformations. From full-on room renovations to garden makeovers, many of these before-and-after pics might inspire you to go ahead and fix that thing yourself.
#1 6 Days Before And After Entryway
Image source: jemmeow
#2 Nothing Like A Lockdown To Learn How To DIY Something!
Image source: [deleted]
#3 Lawn Dreams Can Come True!
Image source: elonsmodel3
#4 Laundry Reno
Image source: Nasty9999
#5 What Do You Think Of My Octagon Wood Shed?
Image source: Fearless_You808
#6 Just Finished Converting A Storage Room Into A New Bedroom. Had Some Help With The Gib Stopping. But Did Rest Myself
Image source: _Maui_
#7 Evolution Of A Gravel Pathway (~3 Years)
Image source: 6twenty
#8 The Throne Room Has Been Upgraded In Time For The Royal Visit (In Laws Incoming!)
Image source: Sharpinthefang
#9 Semi-Restored Hand Drill
Image source: bythepoole
#10 Japanese Dry Garden
Image source: HoneySeeker
#11 The Darkside To DIY
Image source: knockoneover
#12 This Was A Super Fun Project. Only $40 Into It Total, Including The Piece Itself
Image source: xjenna208x
#13 Summer Project Completed (In Autumn). Playhouse For My Daughter
Image source: bythepoole
#14 My Wife Went To A Work Event For A Few Days, In My Hubris I Thought I Could Build Her A New Studio Before She Got Back
Image source: construccion
#15 My First Attempt At A Wacky Furniture Piece
Image source: builderbob53
#16 My Family Was Out Of Town For A Week, So I Surprised Them With An Extra 100 Sq Ft
Image source: shifterak
#17 Converted My Playroom Into A Library
Image source: Echo_Red
#18 I Did A Bathroom Reno By Myself With No Experience
Image source: jujumber
#19 So Pleased With Our Brand New Kitchen
Image source: abriddd
#20 My $150 DIY Bathroom Makeover
Image source: daphneyhatz
#21 Historic 1908 Home Restoration: Wallpaper Removal, Plaster Repair, Skim Coat To Paint
Image source: ricosinron
#22 I Made A Brick Wall! It Was Difficult And Frustrating And Definitely Not Perfect, But I’m So Proud!
Image source: Junior_Cow_343
#23 This Is The Dresser I Recently Refurbished! I’m So Proud Of How It Turned Out
Image source: hollybrown27
#24 Ripping Up Carpet In Old Houses Is A Lottery I Just Won
Image source: velofille
#25 Door Varnish Before/After
Image source: OldWolf2
#26 Thanks For Everyone’s Help On This. Especially The Guys Who Mentioned The Lead Paint, And The Suggestion To Cut Out The Transom. On To The Next One!
Image source: [deleted]
#27 Kitchen Bench And Cupboard Replacement
Image source: sammyboyunlimited
#28 A Kitchen Cooking Range I Made For Our Toddler With Scrap Ply
Image source: Maxmim
#29 DIY Deck And And Pond Conversion
Image source: anon
#30 Garage Side Transformation
Image source: OkPost0
#31 Diyd It
Image source: ukkiwi
#32 One Down Two To Go
Image source: fraseyboy
#33 Panelled Wall Effect
Image source: WelshWizards
#34 Rescued This 50+ Year Old Case From Going In The Skip, Pleased With The Result
Image source: pixeldustnz
#35 It’s Finally Finished. Bathroom Reno Started Waitangi Weekend, Finished Labour Weekend. Only Got Shelves To Place Above The Bath And A Cabinet To Place Next To The Sink And It’s 100%!
Image source: Sharpinthefang
#36 Thanks Lockdown, Finally Got The Barrel Smoker Finished!
Image source: makebobgreatagain
#37 Toilet Room: Done!
Image source: anon
#38 Our Shower Mixer Was Leaking, So We Replaced The Whole Shower!
Image source: AnaruNZ
#39 Some Results From Getting My Flooring Done!
Image source: peachpantherxx
#40 Bedroom Treehouse
Image source: Fearless_You808
#41 Rebuilt My Grandparents Deck. First Time Doing Anything Like It And I Impressed Myself
Image source: jamdeeper
#42 I Remodeled My 1998 Camper To Be More 2016
Image source: bigchieftaco
#43 Upcycled Some Bowling Alley Lanes For Flooring In My Renovation Project!
Image source: Jayyy_Lmaooo
#44 I’ll Make A Great Husband One Day
Image source: Both-Principle-9578
#45 Renowated 40 Years Old Bathroom Myself =)
Image source: JKSniper
#46 First Bathroom Remodel
Image source: T3SLABRO
#47 Wife Insisted Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Project
Image source: Landry_PLL
#48 Repainted A Hulkbuster Toy
Image source: will3675
#49 I Remodeled Our Bathroom By Myself Over The Last Year
Image source: Handheldzone
#50 Restored Power Wheels And Added Key Switch, Stereo, Speakers, And Fog Lights
Image source: dpaul11
#51 My Girlfriend And I Moved House, This Is The Before And After Of The Bathroom
Image source: LowSalary5422
#52 Kitchen Upgrades
Image source: CottonWalker
#53 Very Happy With Our New Paver Walkway
Image source: LordCalamari
#54 Did Up A Fireplace This Weekend
Image source: joshc4566
#55 Stained Glass Transom Window
Image source: Psychological-Rip-12
#56 DIY Laundry Room Before And After!
Image source: One-Pun9419
#57 Patchwork Headphones
Image source: Adventurous_Tank_381
#58 Oil Tank Cover
Image source: Standard-Passion-908
#59 Finished Master Bedroom
Image source: sammyboyunlimited
#60 I Also Just Finished A Laundry Freshen Up
Image source: Nommag1
#61 Kitchen Refresh
Image source: nz_hazza
#62 My Latest Furniture Upcycle!
Image source: hollybrown27
#63 Xmas Holiday Project Finally Completed
Image source: siren676
#64 Was Tired Of My Janky Walkout – Added Deck Tiles And Paint
Image source: erraticcity
#65 Not Gonna Lie, I Rather Enjoyed Trying To Fix This
Image source: CalbertCorpse
#66 Carpeted Pine Stairs → Sanded And Stained Wood (First Woodworking Project From Start To Finish)
Image source: greyyeux
#67 This Is Why Stripping Old Doors And Moldings Is Worth The Effort
Image source: AlderanAthletic_5BBY
#68 Sanded And Poly’d A $50 Table (And A Chair To Match)
Image source: Ayys_r_real
#69 My First Remodeling DIY Job
Image source: 1773Xbox
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