47 Breakup Transformations That Show What Peace Can Do To A Person

Breakups, separation, divorce—they can all be emotionally messy and beyond stressful. And yet, however bad things seem, life goes on, and there’s a lot of joy to be found on the other side of your failed relationship. But you have to be willing to heal, move on, and embrace change.
We have rounded up the most impressive post-divorce glow-up photos from viral posts on Threads, and they are beyond inspiring. They are perfect proof that there is joy and happiness to be found on the other side of a bad marriage, and that you deserve to be with someone who respects you.
#1 Yeah, It Is
Image source: pestilentaura
#2 Works Both Ways
Image source: phildell
#3 I Dreaded Going Home. He Always Told Me If I Shaved My Head, He’d Leave Me, So
Image source: bambi_claire
Everyone deserves to be with a partner who loves, supports, and respects them, and creates an environment of trust, honesty, and kindness. But unfortunately, some people find themselves stuck in relationships that revolve around toxic communication, manipulation, constant criticism, dishonesty, betrayal, jealousy, and control. There are situations where you don’t recognize red flags in someone until months or even years later.
The Gottman Institute notes that these toxic relationships harm your mental health and emotional well-being through stress, anxiety, and isolation.
#4 Divorce Glow Up Is Real
Image source: cheyennetremblay
#5 I’m With You On This One
Image source: livingdeadjest
#6 Married On The Left, Divorced (And Now With The Sweetest Man) On The Right
Image source: col_jpg
Setting and then protecting boundaries is one of the most powerful tools you have in any relationship. Simply put, boundaries allow you to prioritize your well-being and needs by communicating your expectations of how you want to be treated. What’s more, they lead to more autonomy, trust, and respect.
As The Gottman Institute puts it, boundaries “enable us to honor our limits and design our lives and relationships around those limits.” Your goal is to protect yourself from threats, not change other people’s behaviors.
#7 It’s Only Been Four Months. His Favorite Picture Of Me Versus Me In July
Image source: gracedesiletss
#8 Getting Out Of My Dv Relationship With My Bd
Image source: arta_xo
#9 Right There With You
Image source: brittainsterling
If you want to leave a toxic relationship, you have to put your health and safety first, so make sure to plan ahead. Healthline urges getting support from a therapist or a domestic violence advocate who can help put together a safety plan. Furthermore, reach out to your family and friends for emotional and physical support: you might need a place to temporarily stay, not just someone to hear you out. They can also have your back when you need them most.
“Don’t feel safe having a breakup conversation with your partner alone? Ask a trusted loved one to come with you. Knowing you have their support may help you stick to your decision to leave, even if your partner tries to convince you otherwise,” Healthline suggests.
#10 2 Months Before The Wedding vs. 5 Months Separated
Image source: therollingexplorer
#11 Not A Divorce, But A Toxic And Horrible Relationship That Lasted 2 Years.
Took Some Time To Heal, Find Myself Again, And Met My Dream Man Along The Way. Healing, And Being Loved Correctly Works Wonders
Image source: child.of.the.grave
#12 The First 3 Months Before And The Second 4 Months After
That Relationship Was Clearly Ending Me. The Life That Had Been Brought Back To My Face In Such A Short Period Of Time Is Mind Boggling. Never Again Will I Allow Another Person To Chew Away At My Soul Like That
Image source: aloverland
In the meantime, block your ex-partner’s phone number and social media, and think about changing your own number. And remember to take care of the most important basics in your life, like getting regular exercise, getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, etc. Self-care allows you to be more resilient to stress.
Healing from a truly bad relationship does not happen overnight. It takes time, patience, proactiveness, and concentrated effort to genuinely start moving on, recover emotionally, and rebuild your life.
A lot of different factors affect how quickly you can potentially recover from divorce. For example, how long you were together, how good or bad the relationship was, and how committed you were to your partner, explains Susan Pease Gadoua, L.C.S.W.
#13 A Lot Can Change When You Start Choosing Yourself! Have His Self Abandonment In May 2020 And Never Turned Back
Image source: sculptedbynaya
#14 Before And After
Image source: dethstryke1980
#15 Not Divorced But…yes
Image source: curvesandgrace
Other factors that affect the speed of your post-divorce recovery include whether or not the divorce was a surprise to you, whether you and your spouse had children together, as well as whether your partner was already involved in a new relationship while you were married.
Your personality, age, and socioeconomic status also impact your recovery.
#16 Difference Of 4 Years✨
Image source: juniperanne__
#17 W The Wrong Man vs. W The Right One
Image source: katelynlthompson_
#18 My Mother Said She Knew Iwas Gonna Be Okay The Minute She Saw That My Nose Scrunch Was Back
Image source: thiefmother
“I liken the undoing of a marriage to trying to disentangle two trees that have grown next to each other for years. The more intertwined the root systems are, the longer it will take for the trees to go their separate ways. In addition, grief has a life of its own and you are done when your grief process is done, and not a minute before. There is no magic formula and no way to get through your grief on the fast track,” Gadoua explains in a piece on Psychology Today.
#19 Divorce Glow Up Is So Real Bc Wym I Was The Heaviest I’ve Ever Been, I Sent Divorce Papers And Instantly Got Skinnier And Hotter?
Image source: beautiful__oblivion_
#20 Crazy How I Feel Like A Whole Different Person When My Soul Isn’t Being Sucked Out Of Me. 1st: 335 Days Before Separation 2nd : 265 Days Before Separation 3rd: 675 Days After Separation
Image source: elsie_johnson.arts
#21 I Was So Drained And Finally Got My Spark Back After Leaving 3yrs Ago
Image source: lucriviaxxoo
As difficult as it might be, it is vital that you start to accept what has happened to you. You do not have to ‘like’ the fact that your marriage has ended, but you do need to begin embracing your new reality. That is, if you want to move on at some point.
What’s more, it’s healthy to be social and reach out to others for support. Let other people help you in your time of need. Don’t isolate yourself, and don’t try to ignore your problems or avoid talking about your feelings.
#22 I Get To Be Fine As Tf For Me !! Aha!!!
Image source: thacurlgurl
#23 Divorced Before Being Married. A Promise To The Void
Image source: avaisarealperson
#24 So Real!
Image source: kiki.the.lala
According to Gadoua, if several years have passed since your divorce and you still can’t move on emotionally, you should seriously think about reaching out to a therapist for help.
As per Peg Streep, you should strive to be proactive in order to reclaim your sense of agency post-divorce. In a post on Psychology Today, she suggests embracing your shifting identity and focusing on the things you can control.
#25 Everyone Posts Their “Post Divorce Glow Up”.. Soooooo…
I Spent Years Trying To Become Less Of Me. Turns Out Becoming More Me Was The Answer. It’s Giving…”she Finally Stopped Settling.” Also Bangs Helped 😂
Image source: tiffkara
#26 The Left One Was 9 Years Ago 🙈 Today I‘M 40 And The Divorce 7 Years Ago Was One Of My Best Decisions
Image source: diese_eine_martina 08/06/26
#27 Before And After. Guess Who Wants Me Back?
Image source: thepottedbohemian
In the meantime, you should set new goals for yourself while managing your regrets. Rumination, on the other hand, is your enemy.
“Consciously make a decision not to talk about the divorce as if it’s still ongoing. ‘If only’ thinking—if only I hadn’t married him/her, if only I’d acted sooner—only keeps you stuck and feeling powerless. If you beat yourself up for making the mistakes you made, please seek help: What you’re doing is counterproductive,” Streep explained.
“Recognize that you need to let go of your lousy experience and move forward. If you’re having trouble—you’re still ruminating over mistakes made or opportunities missed, still flooded with negative emotion, or drowning in regret—please get support and speak to a counselor or therapist. Work on implementing the goals you’ve set for yourself and put one foot in front of the other. There’s a whole future ahead,” she emphasized.
#28 Lost 300.lbs In Dead Weight And Then Took 170 Off Myself!!!
Image source: thatsnickswife
#29 You Ain’t Kidding
Image source: stunad781
#30 Never Married But Spent 4.5 Years Miserable And Two Back To Back Babies
Image source: briknucks 08/06/26
Which of these photos impressed and inspired you the most?
What is the worst romantic relationship that you’ve ever been in, and how did you move past what happened to you?
What words of wisdom would you share with anyone who is stuck in a toxic marriage and feels too scared to leave? What can help them heal after their divorce is final?
Share your support, advice, and experiences in the comments at the bottom of this list.
#31 Dimming My Spark For An Insecure And Controlling Man Was Slowly Ending Me
Now I’m Just Going Back To Who I Was Before And Have Always Been, But With More Wisdom And No Tolerance For Bullshit LOL These Pictures Are 9 Months Apart, And I’m Only 2.5 Months Out From The End Of Things, So I’m Only Just Getting Started :)
Image source: ka.iu.lani 08/06/26
#32 Before After
Image source: colovaria.art
#33 Before After
Image source: miss_emmurica
#34 Not Only Divorce Glow Up But Unhealthy Toxic Marriage To A Very Loving Healthy Marriage. Being Seen & Loved For Who You Are Really Helps The Glow Up
Image source: livinlaughintravelin
#35 Before After
Image source: sebastien.bouchard.585
#36 Before After
Image source: magnc84
#37 Me With My Ex vs. Me After My Divorce 😑🙃 Single > Relationship
Image source: yunnierose
#38 This
Image source: pinkysworld
#39 Same Girl Same LOL
Image source: live_yo_life_suzanne
#40 Stopped Hiding Myself Literally And Metaphorically And I’m A Bad B 🔪🖤
Image source: lexwtf
#41 Got My Smile Back 🥹
Image source: nicolepatricet
#42 Before vs. After
Image source: jay_quellin_
#43 I Want To Take Part 😂🥰 During Marriage And 7 Years After Break-Up
Image source: lea.leander
#44 Before After
Image source: miss_marie326
#45 I Was Basically Starving Myself For Him. And Being Someone I Wasn’t
Image source: talknerdy2brisrevenge
#46 Less Than A Year Apart. It Blows My Mind How Much Your Life Can Change When You Finally Love And Honor Yourself
Image source: christinakherman
#47 Same Girly 🙂↕️
Image source: where.tati.at
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