Artist Draws Disney Princesses Together With Their Eeevee Companions In This Crossover Art Series

by

It’s not unusual to see a Disney princess accompanied by her animal sidekick. After all, Rapunzel has her mischievous chameleon friend Pascal, and Ariel is friends with Flounder the fish. And well, while not exactly an animal, Elsa did build herself a snowman…

But what if suddenly princesses switched their iconic companions for something that is outside of their corresponding fictitious realities? With that idea in mind, Eric Proctor, better known as TsaoShin on social media channels, created a new art series where he imagined nine of the Disney princesses forming friendships with… different kinds of Eevee evolutions!

We think that each match is perfect and could merit new kinds of stories filled with wonder and adventures. But what are your thoughts?

More info: twitch.tv | youtube.com | Instagram | twitter.com | deviantart.com

#1 Rapunzel And Jolteon

Image source: TsaoShin

#2 Aurora And Silveon

Image source: TsaoShin

#3 Ariel And Vaporeon

Image source: TsaoShin

#4 Jasmine And Umbreon

Image source: TsaoShin

#5 Belle And Eevee

Image source: TsaoShin

#6 Elsa And Glaceon

Image source: TsaoShin

#7 Esmeralda And Espeon

Image source: TsaoShin

#8 Tiana And Leafeon

Image source: TsaoShin

#9 Moana And Flareon

Image source: TsaoShin

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
