Artist Draws Disney Princesses Together With Their Eeevee Companions In This Crossover Art Series

It’s not unusual to see a Disney princess accompanied by her animal sidekick. After all, Rapunzel has her mischievous chameleon friend Pascal, and Ariel is friends with Flounder the fish. And well, while not exactly an animal, Elsa did build herself a snowman…
But what if suddenly princesses switched their iconic companions for something that is outside of their corresponding fictitious realities? With that idea in mind, Eric Proctor, better known as TsaoShin on social media channels, created a new art series where he imagined nine of the Disney princesses forming friendships with… different kinds of Eevee evolutions!
We think that each match is perfect and could merit new kinds of stories filled with wonder and adventures. But what are your thoughts?
#1 Rapunzel And Jolteon
Image source: TsaoShin
#2 Aurora And Silveon
Image source: TsaoShin
#3 Ariel And Vaporeon
Image source: TsaoShin
#4 Jasmine And Umbreon
Image source: TsaoShin
#5 Belle And Eevee
Image source: TsaoShin
#6 Elsa And Glaceon
Image source: TsaoShin
#7 Esmeralda And Espeon
Image source: TsaoShin
#8 Tiana And Leafeon
Image source: TsaoShin
#9 Moana And Flareon
Image source: TsaoShin
