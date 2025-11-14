This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Thomas Kinkade was a professional painter and created many amazing artworks. He often chose to draw princesses, theme parks, and landscapes from Disney movies. Thomas even collaborated with them and his artwork is known to Disney fans. His art was made into calendars, posters, and even puzzles.
The studio told Bored Panda: “Thomas Kinkade was invited to paint at Disneyland in celebration of its 50th Anniversary in 2005. The resulting painting was this one. After that, Disney issued Thomas Kinkade the license to paint the Disney Dreams Collection, which can be found here.”
More info: Instagram | thomaskinkade.com
#1 Cinderella Dancing In The Starlight
Image source: thomaskinkade
#2 Little Mermaid Falling In Love
Image source: thomaskinkade
#3 Mulan Blossoms Of Love
Image source: thomaskinkade
#4 Beauty And The Beast Dancing In The Moonlight
Image source: thomaskinkade
#5 Winnie The Pooh
Image source: thomaskinkade
#6 Beauty And The Beast’s Winter Enchantment
Image source: thomaskinkade
#7 Tangled Up In Love
Image source: thomaskinkade
#8 The Aristocats
Image source: thomaskinkade
#9 Pocahontas
Image source: thomaskinkade
#10 Pirates Of The Caribbean
Image source: thomaskinkade
#11 Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs
Image source: thomaskinkade
#12 Lady And The Tramp Falling In Love
Image source: thomaskinkade
#13 Peter Pan’s Never Land
Image source: thomaskinkade
#14 Sleeping Beauty Dancing In The Enchanted Light
Image source: thomaskinkade
#15 Mickey And Minnie – Sweetheart Holiday
Image source: thomaskinkade
#16 The Lion King – Return To Pride Rock
Image source: thomaskinkade
#17 101 Dalmatians
Image source: thomaskinkade
#18 Jasmine Dancing In The Desert Sunset
Image source: thomaskinkade
#19 Mickey And Minnie In Paris
Image source: thomaskinkade
#20 Snow White Dancing In The Sunlight
Image source: thomaskinkade
#21 Dreams Come True
Image source: thomaskinkade
#22 Mickey And Minnie – Sweetheart Campfire
Image source: thomaskinkade
#23 Mickey And Minnie In Hawaii
Image source: thomaskinkade
#24 Romance Awakens
Image source: thomaskinkade
#25 Main Street, U.s.a. Walt Disney World Resort
Image source: thomaskinkade
#26 Mickey And Minnie In The Alps
Image source: thomaskinkade
#27 Mickey And Minnie In The Outback
Image source: thomaskinkade
#28 Mickey And Minnie – Sweetheart Bridge
Image source: thomaskinkade
#29 Mickey And Minnie In Ireland
Image source: thomaskinkade
#30 Fantasia
Image source: thomaskinkade
Follow Us