This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

by

Thomas Kinkade was a professional painter and created many amazing artworks. He often chose to draw princesses, theme parks, and landscapes from Disney movies. Thomas even collaborated with them and his artwork is known to Disney fans. His art was made into calendars, posters, and even puzzles.

The studio told Bored Panda: “Thomas Kinkade was invited to paint at Disneyland in celebration of its 50th Anniversary in 2005. The resulting painting was this one. After that, Disney issued Thomas Kinkade the license to paint the Disney Dreams Collection, which can be found here.”

More info: Instagram | thomaskinkade.com

#1 Cinderella Dancing In The Starlight

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#2 Little Mermaid Falling In Love

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#3 Mulan Blossoms Of Love

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#4 Beauty And The Beast Dancing In The Moonlight

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#5 Winnie The Pooh

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#6 Beauty And The Beast’s Winter Enchantment

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#7 Tangled Up In Love

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#8 The Aristocats

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#9 Pocahontas

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#10 Pirates Of The Caribbean

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#11 Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#12 Lady And The Tramp Falling In Love

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#13 Peter Pan’s Never Land

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#14 Sleeping Beauty Dancing In The Enchanted Light

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#15 Mickey And Minnie – Sweetheart Holiday

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#16 The Lion King – Return To Pride Rock

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#17 101 Dalmatians

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#18 Jasmine Dancing In The Desert Sunset

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#19 Mickey And Minnie In Paris

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#20 Snow White Dancing In The Sunlight

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#21 Dreams Come True

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#22 Mickey And Minnie – Sweetheart Campfire

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#23 Mickey And Minnie In Hawaii

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#24 Romance Awakens

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#25 Main Street, U.s.a. Walt Disney World Resort

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#26 Mickey And Minnie In The Alps

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#27 Mickey And Minnie In The Outback

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#28 Mickey And Minnie – Sweetheart Bridge

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#29 Mickey And Minnie In Ireland

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

#30 Fantasia

This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves (30 New Pics)

Image source: thomaskinkade

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Afterparty Season 2 cast faces
The Afterparty Season 2 Coming With Faces New and Old
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2022
40 Hilarious And Dark Comics With A Sudden Twist By Scribbly G
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Mozart in the Jungle Season 1 Episode 2 Review: “Fifth Chair”
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2015
35 Fox Pics That Show What Wonderful Creatures They Are
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Anything And Everything Under The Sea
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Salvador Dalí’s Surreal Tarot Card Deck To Be Released Again 30 Years After It Was First Designed
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.