If You Can Identify Each Of These 16 Characters By Their Eyes, You’re A True Disney Adult

by

You’ve watched the movies. You know the songs. You can probably quote a few of the classics. But what happens when all you get is a tiny glimpse of a character’s eyes? 👀

This Disney challenge strips away the costumes, hairstyles, and famous smiles. All that’s left is one clue: the eyes, and all you have to do is type in the iconic name.

Ready to find out if you’re a casual viewer or a true Disney superfan? Take a close look and see how many characters you can identify! 👑

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You Can Identify Each Of These 16 Characters By Their Eyes, You&#8217;re A True Disney Adult

Image credits: Walt Disney Studios

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Asks His Girlfriend Not To Eat So Much At His Grandma’s House, Asks If He’s In The Wrong After She Yells At Him
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Artist Spots Patterns And Shapes In Everyday Life, Creates Beautiful Minimal Photos
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What A Veterinary Rabies Vaccination Program Looks Like In Africa
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Artist Turns Cracks And Broken Walls Into Art, 40 Clever Street Interventions By Oakoak (New Pics)
3 min read
May, 12, 2026
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 22-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Big Hero 6: The Series
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2019