Fed-Up Dad Censors Outdated Gender Stereotypes In Daughter’s Disney Books

Lots of us grew up with Disney stories and they’re an inseparable part of our childhood. However, some people believe that these tales have a negative impact on young women because they contain harmful gender stereotypes. A dad is going viral on TikTok and the news for updating and modernizing his daughter’s Disney books to better reflect the times we live in and to make life better for both of his girls.
The Minnesota dad, who has two daughters and goes by the tag @dcaspers on TikTok, filmed the entire process and uploaded the videos for everyone to see. He changed classic fairy tales like The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and others, giving them twists nobody could have expected.
His actions, however, have divided the internet and sparked a fiery discussion online. While some lauded the dad for reworking gender tropes into something more egalitarian and realistic, others thought that what he’s doing might amount to censoring classics for the sake of appearing progressive.
Check out the dad’s videos below and let us know what you think of his project, dear Pandas. Are you fans of his reworked stories or do you prefer the classics? Do you think we should aim to constantly update older works of literature or should we simply aim to publish new and modern stories? Share your thoughts in the comments.
This dad is updating Disney princess books to make them more modern for his two girls
Check out how he removes gender stereotypes from the tales in his TikTok videos
#1 Merida Is Baking Cookies And Asks For Help. The Boys Say No. She Gives Them Cookies Anyways. Sorry Boys, If You Want A Cookie, Clean Up The Kitchen First
Image source: dcaspers
#2 Rapunzel Enters A Contest, Bakes A Pie And Wins… Her Boyfriend Approves. Rapunzel Dreams Big And Wins Top Of Her Class… Now He Bakes Her A Pie
Image source: dcaspers
#3 Cinderella Is Forced To Clean, Cook And Is Bullied… And Thinks A Guy Is Her Only Savior. Cinderella Stands Up For Herself Against The Bullies And Now Controls Her Own Destiny
Image source: dcaspers
#4 Cinderella Heads To The Ball And Finds Her Prince Charming. Now Adding Diversity To Disney. Cinderella Goes To The Ball And Finds Her True Love!
Image source: dcaspers
#5 The Beast Is Sad, Belle Makes Brownies. Belle Worked All Day And Picked Something Up
Image source: dcaspers
#6 Ariel Changes Her Body, Leaves Her Friends And Family And Now She’s Baking All For Him. Instead Of Baking, Ariel Orders A Pizza. While The Prince Eats His Pizza… With A Fork, She Finds Her New Love… In Tiktok
Image source: dcaspers
#7 In What Universe Is Just Holding A Dustpan Considered Caring? Doc Is Wise And Cleans The Whole House Himself
Image source: dcaspers
#8 Bakes Cakes And Cokies And Feeds Her Prince. Sorry Prince, Make Your Own Damn Nachos
Image source: dcaspers
