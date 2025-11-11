I Created Disney Illustrations Based On Each Of Their Movies

After attending a Pixar Animation masterclass and being extremely inspired by Matt Luhn and Andrew Gordon I decided to work on an art project based on Disney movies. I watched every single animated feature on the list (excluding direct to video ones) and created a unique artwork based on each one.
My goal was to work on my drawing techniques, but also to learn a bit about animation and how Disney films are done. To go with the beautiful drawings I made a blog in which I would post a short review of the film and some interesting facts about the making of.
The result was a series of 54 Disney drawings that took one and a half years to complete.
More info: Facebook | disneyanimatedfeatures.blogspot.ca
Big Hero 6
Little Mermaid
Frozen
Wreck-It Ralph
Winnie The Pooh
Princess and the Frog
Brother Bear
Lilo & Stitch
Pocahontas
Lion King
Jungle Book
Peter Pan
Alice in Wonderland
Dumbo
Pinocchio
