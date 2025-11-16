35 People Are Calling Out Popular Things They Find Disgusting

I know it’s hard to wrap your head around it, but not everyone likes universally favorite things like taking a bath or watching The Bachelor. And when I say universally, I mean things that are great conversation starters, conversation silence killers, and friendship boosters. You just can’t go wrong by talking about them, or so we believe.
But it turns out, we forgot the crucial rule. There are as many likes and dislikes as there are people on this planet, and that’s a whole lot too much to count. So when someone asked on r/AskReddit “What do you think is disgusting that everyone else seems to like?” people finally had a chance to voice their unpopular opinions. The responses are pretty surprising, but they also give us a whole new other perspective on things we take for granted.
#1
Celebrity worship. I. Don’t. Give. A. F**k. About. The. Kardashians.
#2
Long finger nails.. so goddamn nastyyyy. Stop!
#3
The life story before you give me the mother flipping recipe. I just want the recipe.
#4
Reality TV shows that think humiliation and aggressive b***hy behaviour are entertainment.
#5
Bothering or being an inconvenience to someone and calling it a prank.
#6
People
#7
TikTok videos where people go around annoying people in public.
Like f*ck off you dumb prick and stop putting buckets on random people head
#8
Food ASMR. Don’t you ever dare make me listen to a person up close to a mic whispering and eating. It’s so gross. I hate the lip smacking, and the chewing, and everything about it. Grosssss
#9
Tik-tok. Not the app in particular, but the increase in popularity among low-effort content.
#10
Recording everything. People will take videos and pictures all night at the bar or a party, so you can’t act an a** with your friends or it’ll be all over social media.
#11
Obsessively taking selfies,
Recording everything outdoors
#12
Big Nicki Minaj type butts. Just oversized. If it’s natural it’s alright I guess, it’s just not my type. Fake butts/boobs too. It’s not attractive to me. I would prefer small natural butts/boobs to fake ones that look like basketballs or something.
#13
Twerking. I find it so annoying
#14
The whole “daddy” thing. Just seems really creepy to me and to me scream daddy issues but what do I know
#15
Love Island. It’s so vacuous and awful. Everyone on there is thick and they all look the same
#16
Wearing shoes in your own house
#17
Bobbing for apples. Everyone’s spit is in that tub of water. I do not want to put my open mouth on that slobbery apple.
#18
My 600 lbs Life, specifically the surgery part. I don’t know how people look at raw human flesh so normally
#19
For me, it’s drinking to the point where you can’t stand up. Like, head spinning, probably should take an Advil and lay down with your foot on the ground drunk.
That happened to me this 4th of July weekend. Went to visit some cousins up in Wisconsin for the 4th and had myself a wild time. It was my first time drinking without limits (am 18, don’t arrest me). I tried to be responsible, didn’t start drinking until 5 pm made sure to eat. Well Coors Light as you keep going, kinda gets easier and easier to drink. I was slamming them down without caution the whole night. It was pretty bad. In the back of my soupy mind, I was thinking “maybe I should slow down/stop?” But nope, I didn’t.
It wasnt until my cousin and grandpa told me to lay down on the couch because I could not walk straight and almost fell down. It was bad. My head was spinning so badly, it was weird. Sitting up was impossible. Felt like there was a 20 lb weight in the back of my skull. I hated it. I felt stupid (I was stupid. I said some dumb s**t).
I remember thinking “man, people do this a LOT. Like, they get this drunk like it’s normal.” I don’t mind drinking in general, but man getting tipsy like that was not enjoyable in the slightest. Idk how people get like that weekly, or daily in extreme cases. Drinking’s fun, but moderation, y’know?
#20
Children
#21
Dr. Pimple Popper. Ugh, just thinking about it makes me queasy.
#22
Vaping. What’s the appeal?
#23
Exploitative Television. Shows that basically exist to make the viewer feel better about their own life by showing people struggle with their much harder life.
There’s a reason why people like the Jersey Shore cast, Octomom, etc. have meltdowns. It’s because they are put on display for the masses and they can’t separate their off screen life from onscreen.
#24
I’m sorry but kids super gross me out. Theres always something dried to the skin on their face, or dried boogers on their nose, stains on their shirt, fingers are sticky. No judgment to any parent. I just get super grossed out when I see kids touch all kinds of stuff in the store. Lick their fingers, touch more stuff.
*insert gag noise*
#25
Theme parks (and yes, even Disney World) and especially places like Great Adventure. It’s always crowded, always hot, there’s long lines, it’s expensive, and I don’t enjoy most rides (I get motion sickness). Everyone in the world besides me seems to be obsessed with them. And yes I realize I sound like a Debbie Downer but it’s just not my idea of a good time.
#26
Kraft American cheese slices. You could hold me up at cheese point and I’d give you everything I’ve got, I can’t even stand to look at the stuff.
#27
Hot tubs. I can’t get past the fact that you’re literally sitting in a stew of other people’s sweat and dead skin.
#28
Having a fetish for feet. I’ve got nothing against people who are into that, I just don’t see the appeal.
#29
Energy drinks I can’t stand them.
#30
Noodles with only ketchup as sauce
#31
Allowing the dog to lick them on the face and s**t, like he licks his a-hole with that.
#32
All those step sister fantasies people have, personally I find it pretty weird.
#33
Food play during sex the chocolate sauce might seem like a good idea but its sticky and a b***h to clean up
#34
Student-teacher fantasies
#35
The Office. I couldn’t make it through the first season.
