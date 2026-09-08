60 Dirty Truths That A Regular Person Would Be Disgusted By But Industry Insiders Had To Get Used To

Workplace secrets fuel group chat drama and water-cooler rants. But some go way beyond harmless gossip.
For instance, when a restaurant worker reveals that some cooks skip washing vegetables, it becomes a health hazard for everyday diners. Or when a casino employee admits they are trained to keep even the most vulnerable guests gambling, it makes you question the ethics of the entertainment industry.
These are just a small fraction of the dirty truths recently exposed online by employees who’ve got the ultimate inside scoop. We’ve gathered the most shocking ones that might just make you rethink your next outing.
#1
We’re not allowed to tell guests to cash out and leave, we’re supposed to encourage them to continue gambling.
Image source: Wh_oreos, Alexander Mils (not the actual photo)
#2
I’ve worked in so many fields.
A lot of restaurants don’t wash your vegetables before they cook them.
Memory care hires a LOT of messed up people. Everything you can think of. Yes, it happens.
Homeless services are a hunting ground for predators.
Image source: Marlowe_Cayce, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#3
It’s not necessarily dirty in the traditional sense but I worked as a bouncer at a downtown dive bar in a mid sized town for many many years. There’s something to be said about the emotional ick that comes with witnessing hundreds of people in your town, many of whom you know and like, on the worst, drunkest day of their life.
You see all their break ups, hear all their drunk confessions, find out all their dirty secrets, watch them fall over with their privates out, throw up on themselves, deal with them blacking out and hitting on you. I once had to deal with an old high school teacher I actually admired very much getting so drunk she broke her heels and I had to carry her crying to a taxi cab. She had just divorced her husband and tried to kiss me.
I have hundreds of stories like that one. It takes a very thick skinned person to deal with it sometimes. It’s not all woo girls and after parties. There’s some dark days.
Image source: lvstvdy, cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
What happens behind closed doors in some industries often directly impacts your health, wallet, and overall well-being.
For instance, not cleaning produce might seem like a minor oversight in a busy restaurant, but it carries real consequences.
According to the Mayo Clinic, properly washing fruits and vegetables reduces pesticide residue and prevents foodborne illness.
Then there is the physical hardware you touch before you even order. Research shows that restaurant menus are frequently the single dirtiest item in the entire establishment, harboring up to 185,000 bacteria per surface. Tests have shown that E. coli and S. aureus (staph) can also survive on menus.
#4
I used to work at Whole Foods and they would throw away enough food to feed a small town, every day.
Image source: peacockhunt, Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)
#5
I’m an MRI tech and I can see your farts in pictures.
Image source: Strange-Mango9855, MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)
#6
Independent contractor. I fully make up all my prices. Its like, cost of materials and whatever, and then i just make up the rest. Is it gonna be at an annoying time? Do i kinda just not want to do it? Does the client have political yard signs that i personally agree or disagree with? Do i just want extra money right now? Am i feeling generous? Do I walk in and think, this person needs to save a little money? Are they kinda hot? Are they too hot and im secretly jealous of them? Every quote is bs.
Image source: rampant_shenanigans, Kindel Media (not the actual photo)
A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) observed kitchens in over 300 US restaurants and found that potential cross-contamination occurred in 63% of them. Unwashed hands, dirty tools, and unwashed raw prep mostly drove it.
So, why are so many kitchens cutting corners?
It usually comes down to corporate pressure and economics. A SmartSense industry report revealed that over 85% of restaurants operate under a “do more with less” mindset. When staff are pushed to work faster with fewer resources, basic sanitation gets pushed aside.
#7
Antibiotics are unecessarily over prescribed and one day we will have super bug that nothing will work on.
Image source: pharmaheck, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#8
When I worked at Target we weren’t allowed to take home salvaged merchandise or it was considered stealing, even though the salvaged stuff would be thrown away.
Image source: liminalenergy, RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
#9
My store manager got fired for cutting meat in the meat department with power tools from his car.
Image source: Hooded_maniac_360, Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)
There were an estimated 9.9 million foodborne illnesses in the US, according to latest official government data.
Now consider how often anyone actually checks. In the US, most restaurants are inspected once or twice a year — high-risk establishments every six months, others annually or even every two years.
That means for the other 363 days, what happens in the kitchen stays in the kitchen — unless someone on the internet chooses to expose it.
#10
I’m a crime scene investigator in a major inner city. I’ve worked homicides, fatal accidents, fatal fires, you name it for the past ten years.
When we respond to a decomp case and there is maggot activity, the medical examiner’s office will freeze or keep the body extremely cold until the autopsy is performed.
When they move the body to the exam room, the frozen maggots will thaw and reanimate.
Image source: robothive6266, cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
#11
I work in a big and famous tire factory. You wouldnt drive your cars if you knew what type of tires and errors pass the test just because someone needs to hit their daily quota.
Image source: Vcs4, Budget Bizar (not the actual photo)
#12
There are a disturbing number of aeroplane pilots that are objectively bad at their job. It’s only technology and procedures that stop planes regularly hitting stuff. That and the fact that the chances of having two really awful pilots up the front of an airliner and something going wrong are fairly small.
Image source: Sea-Seaweed2640, K (not the actual photo)
Before we jump to blame front-line staff, it helps to understand how broken systems push employees to take shortcuts. In reality, most people are just trying to survive an impossible work environment.
In a recent Moodle survey, 81% of 18-to-24-year-olds and 83% of 25-to-34-year-olds reported feeling burnt out.
The main driver of workplace burnout comes down to workload overload — people have way more tasks on their plate. Nearly a quarter of workers said they didn’t have the basic tools or resources needed to get their jobs done.
At least 20% said a poor economy was affecting their well-being at work, and 19% reported stress from taking on too much work due to labor shortages.
#13
Food safety auditors at food manufacturing facilities hand out audit scores based on their gut on how much effort the management team puts in rather than actual violations against the regulations.
Image source: Alone-Entrance-960, Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)
#14
A piece of machinery we use is actually designed to break up all the roaches and bugs and eggs in flour mills so you can’t see them in the product.
Image source: peligro69, Juan Pablo Serrano (not the actual photo)
#15
I work in quality control of rabies vaccine. We have to test every batch in mice before releasing it to the market. After the test, we have to autoclave hundreds of mice before disposing of them. The smell is… something! Mice stew. Yikes.
Image source: MushroomEntire841, David Hablützel (not the actual photo)
Many people rush to spill the tea online simply because venting anonymously feels safe and freeing.
For employees who are still on the clock, speaking up through official channels is a massive risk.
In a recent survey by the Institute of Business Ethics, nearly 23% of employees said they noticed illegal or unethical behavior at their job in the past year. But around 33% of those who witnessed misconduct chose to stay completely silent.
A huge 43% worried that speaking up would cost them their job, while many others felt management simply wouldn’t fix the issues anyway. For the brave 67% who actually did speak up, about half faced direct retaliation or personal disadvantage.
#16
If you are taking an ambulance you take the chance of sitting in/ coming in contact with ANY type of bodily fluid. You also, are sitting on the very object that countless of people, year after year, have passed away on. A lot of people, most actually, do not clean thoroughly enough. Think about that before you call for your toddler that has a runny nose!
Image source: No-Warning-2566, Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)
#17
If your vet has to send out a “tissue sample” for rabies testing after your pet has passed, what they don’t tell you is that it’s a brain tissue sample and that the only way to preserve it is to mail the state lab the entire head.
Image source: Spiritual_Answer_984, Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
#18
Some research doesn’t get published because corporate America or government pressures the university, threatens the university, or throws money at the researchers and university.
Image source: -Economist-, Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
Recent history is filled with high-profile warnings of what happens when insiders try to challenge the system.
For example, Emily Cunningham was fired by Amazon in 2020 after helping organize shareholder resolutions and employee activism around climate change and warehouse safety.
Similarly, AI ethics pioneer Timnit Gebru was ousted from Google after refusing to retract a paper highlighting the risks of the company’s core AI technology. In the aftermath, she endured relentless online harassment and targeted misogynoir. Today, Gebru warns against whistleblowing, pointing to the severe lack of real protection for those who dare to speak the truth.
“People’s reputations and careers are basically destroyed if they whistleblow like this. Even if they’re not, then a lot of people can’t spend all day fighting the companies because they have to figure out how to feed their families and get healthcare,” she said.
#19
I worked in financial services for years mainly on the mortgage side. The amount of people who think brokers are just really busy, and that’s why they’re ignoring their calls, when in reality many have no discipline and are either hungover, partying or having their nails done. Anything other than what they’re supposed to be doing.
Image source: Amy-Wallaby, RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
#20
Most hotels don’t wash/change the blankets on the bed unless they are super stained. Bring your own blanket or make sure the sheet under and over it is fully covering the comforter so you don’t have to touch it.
Signed a housekeeper who’s worked at several different hotels ranging from 2 to 5 stars.
Image source: Bulky_Mathematician1, cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
#21
I used to work at a theme park. When the employees tell you that a ride is broken down, it’s extremely unlikely that the mechanics of the ride are actually malfunctioning. It’s a lot more likely that there is some kind of bodily fluid on the ride and it has to be closed until the sanitation workers can come deal with it.
Image source: FA-100, dp singh Bhullar (not the actual photo)
Some dirty truths in this list certainly satisfy our morbid curiosity, but they can also make us intentional consumers.
When you know the blind spots, you can ask better questions, spot red flags, and support businesses that actually treat their staff and customers with respect.
#22
I mean I tell people all the time, but thats not water on the bathroom floor of an airplane.
Image source: ThatAngryWhiteBitch, Aibek Skakov (not the actual photo)
#23
I had a buddy that worked at Arby’s. He said if you saw the roast beef coming off the truck you’d never order it again.
Image source: Then_Particular1931, Thiago Rebouças (not the actual photo)
#24
So many parents send their kid’s teachers straight up violent emails for no reason at all.
Bobby gets a B on the quiz?
Five paragraph email telling his teacher they’re a failure and should be ashamed of themselves for ruining Bobby’s future.
Kid gets a really good part in the play but not the lead?
Five paragraph email about how Kayla will never find passion or joy in the arts again.
Sarah got a zero for not doing her assignment (after two extensions, offers for extra help, and a reminder message home?)
Five paragraph email about how you should quit teaching and I’m taking this to the superintendent.
It’s not once in a while. It’s at least once/week for every teacher in the building.
Image source: Handschusheim, Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)
#25
I worked at a water park for two seasons, and did maintenance / clean up during the off season between. I helped clean the drains for the lazy river. When you put on pressure washing boots and step down into drain basins as tall as you are, so you can shovel out a dense grayish brown sludge topped with not alive, bloated rats… It makes you re-think swimming in that water.
Image source: Rieketh_Smash, Vika Glitter (not the actual photo)
#26
Veterinary Professional here… If you are not taking your pets to “fear free” or “cat friendly” hospitals and your animal is scared… Don’t let them take him/her to the back or treatment area for any reason. That animal will likely be muscled down/over restrained if not extremely cooperative.
Also- please be sure there are LICENSED technicians caring for your animals under anesthesia or in the ICU. Many clinics will charge you for nursing care with very green assistants tending to the pets and very little doctor supervision since they are so swamped.
Image source: mrssteddyj, Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
#27
People with intellectual disabilities that live in the community system experience mistreatement and neglect on a scale that would not only make your skin crawl it should make your blood boil.
Image source: WharfRat80s, Jakub Pabis (not the actual photo)
#28
We dropped your pills on the ground and picked them back up and put them into your bottle. Oh yeah and weve never cleaned the floor. Ever.
Image source: AffectionateRope6603, https://kaboompics.com/ (not the actual photo)
#29
I cover myself and everything else around me in corrosion inhibiting chemicals with a pressure washer everyday.
Often our worksites are near farmland and I can watch the cloud of chemical bearing mist spray across as much as 40-50 squared meters of crops.
Image source: Sharp-Cranberry-7119, Aleksander Dumała (not the actual photo)
#30
Not sure if this counts but I’ve worked with larvae therapy in wound care (maggots) and actually got to see skin crawl.
Image source: _MindCtrl_, Heber Vazquez (not the actual photo)
#31
Your local mom and pop restaurants are one bad snow storm away from insolvency.
Image source: Equivalent-Shock-814
#32
Used to work for Swarovski…their mark up is on Hermes level.
Image source: Interesting_Park9457
#33
I worked in veterinary medicine for many years (retired now). When we had cat and dog spays sometimes the animals would be pregnant. More so with cats, by far. Anyway, after we took the uterus out (with the babies still in there) the whole thing would get thrown in the trash. It was heartbreaking. Sometimes the kittens would be almost full term.
Image source: Busy_Bites
#34
Vet tech.
Also if bags leak in the deep freezer before cremation services pick them up. That one is just kind of gross though as it’s a pain to clean if you don’t want to defrost the freezer.
Image source: DeimosAvros
#35
The amount of times I swallow “fish water”. With poop, muck, algae, dirt, fish eggs, whatever. You might be talking when a fish slaps at the water surface with their tail, or you may just be gaping at your own stupidity for dropping something (or cursing yourself) when it finally hits the ground and splatters back up at your face. It happens A LOT, and you don’t realize how often until you get into the hobby or business.
I’m also pretty sure that’s why I never got infected with COVID. Accidental ingestion of fish water has probably given me the super-immune system!
Image source: Adventurous_Tune9569
#36
Giraffes have to be cut into small pieces by chainsaw on-site after passing.
Image source: WatchMe_Nene
#37
As a hairdresser I would often get hair splinters. I’d get home and see other people’s hair *under my own skin.* Having to pluck some randomers hair out of my hands, knees, anywhere is never pleasant and always grossed me out so bad. Sometimes I couldn’t get it out and I’d lose sleep over the thought of it.
Image source: Dannismella
#38
My company brags that we haven’t done a layoff at one of our plants in 20 years.
Yeah… That’s cuz our turnover at the plants is so high we don’t HAVE to.
Wanna cut your headcount by 30%? Okay just don’t hire for two months.
Image source: yyrkoon1776
#39
Home builder here. We will do ANYTHING to not lose a sale right now. Rate buy downs to 3.49%? Yes. $10k to closing costs? Yes. Washer dryer fridge included? Yes. Upgraded kitchen layout? Yes. Blinds on windows? Yes. Pool voucher for $30k pool? Yes. Oh actually I think its priced too high, can you cut off $10k? Yes. Can you give my realtor more commission so they can give it back to me as a gift? Yes. Can you pay my HOA for 2 years? Yes. ASK FOR IT ALL.
Image source: _oooOooo_
#40
At dealerships, you’re getting charged for endless hours of work for a job that may have literally taken a half hour to do. I wish I was joking.
Image source: Moist_Tailor_2840
#41
There are like 3 automotive battery manufacturers in North America. Chances are the ones you find at Autozone, O’Reilly’s and Walmart came from the same plants.
Image source: HarveyMushman72
#42
Never drink draft beer from a stadium. Most reputable bars get their lines replaced every couple years or so but in the stadiums theres miles and miles of lines and they’re usually embedded in concrete so there’s almost never switched out often times years and years of buildup that regular cleanings just can’t strip out of the lines.
Image source: TheVitrescentBoy
#43
Nannies and childcare workers are raising your kids and spend more awake time with them than you do.
Image source: Ok-Equivalent8260
#44
IT Service Desk workers use Google a lot. There, the secret’s out.
Image source: PlaidStallion
#45
Wastewater treatment plant. Most people lose it driving thru the gate.
Image source: ChazzyTh
#46
Mold is everywhere, and people need to stop freaking out. Yes it’s in your house too. .
Image source: MinivanPops
#47
There is significant pressure to convince even octogenarians to take out loans.
Now, everything related to financial matters is very regulated, but income is still a company’s bottom line.
There are circumstances where I personally don’t think that it’s appropriate to be selling the idea of taking out a loan against one’s sole home, especially for folks on a fixed income already. Although there are exceptions where it can make sense.
… not too much skin-crawling on this one unless you take in the scale of it & wonder about how often folks are convinced that debt is the solution, instead of just an option.
(Also it’s hella illegal to discourage anyone from getting into debt. With good historical reasons re discrimination, but it also means not having the talk about other options if that would discourage an applicant. Please do your research.).
Image source: RedPrincexDESx
#48
All your health data at the hands of some new random developer using AI and other humans who don’t think much.
Image source: segflt
#49
I work in mental health- sometimes I see the diagnoses people are given to demonstrate clinical necessity and it’s wildly inaccurate, but without a diagnosis, no health insurance will authorize coverage for treatment. The most commonly misdiagnosed disorders I see are PTSD, GAD, and MDD. While it helps in ensuring coverage for mental health services, sometimes the label itself can be detrimental to the client or their loved ones. Honorable mention for individuals diagnosed with BPD, sometimes it’s a catch all for clients with significant trauma, and there’s a stigma with some providers who are hesitant to treat clients diagnosed with the disorder. As someone with BPD, I’ve heard so many mental health practitioners trash-talk all over BPD and keep my own diagnosis to myself to avoid being stigmatized.
Image source: TonedGray
#50
I work in traveling IT. I may be in a restaurant one day and an accounting firm or bank the next.
Restaurants are slick and greasy, all of them. I watched a worker mixing coleslaw just shoving his hands down into it — don’t recall even seeing gloves. This was a “nice” restaurant that served vintage wines with dinner.
Accounting/bank: Nobody really guards information from you. If there’s papers, they’ll have the names, addresses, social security numbers in plain view on the desk. I’ve trained myself to not see it though. I once asked a client for login information. He said it was on the paper on his desk. I told him I don’t look at what’s on the papers on people’s desk anymore so I didn’t see it.
Image source: loaf_fan
#51
Digital marketing and all these voice search, ai search, and google search programs they sell to business owners, is just the same program we’ve been selling since 2013. A website and a Google business profile. That’s it.
Oh, also, the website and content is 98% written by AI and usually the same content across the same industries. We just swap out the business name and city.
Image source: Jaeger_Mannen
#52
The medspa I worked at would give people expired glp1s and vitamin shots. And they arent the only ones.
Image source: lauuraaanne
#53
Special education IEP meetings are rigged against the parent and student. It’s “how can we give the least amount of hours possible?” Bring an advocate for your child.
That said, it’s mainly because there are nowhere near enough special education teachers who are underpaid and overworked.
Image source: Jmkelly1322
#54
The icky stuff we sometimes find in library books after a patron returns them. I kept a bottle of disinfectant and paper towels to wipe down the covers with.
Image source: Horsesrgreat
#55
Car dealerships are complete irrelevant. The car dealership industry bought off politicians decades ago to pass laws that prohibit cars from being sold directly to customers. If those laws were overturned, all cars would be 20% to 40% cheaper all over the USA.
Image source: Large-Hamster-199
#56
80% of small engine repair is cleaning or swapping out the carburetor, changing out the air filter and cleaning out old gas.
Image source: LongOrganization7838
#57
Mortgage loan officer in the US.
I have refinanced at least five times in the 20 years that I’ve owned my home, and it’s almost paid off and now down to 2.5%.
Don’t obsess over the rate when you buy a home, you will refinance multiple times.
And it’s unlikely you can switch lenders a week before closing and expect to keep the same closing date. (I keep getting this call, “I’m closing next week but my rate is X%, can you go lower and close next week too?”)
And one more. We are highly regulated in how we can make money, no one’s trying to rip you off, your lender doesn’t get paid more money by tricking you into a higher interest rate, they’re not lying if they said the rates moved up since last week.
Image source: Mushrooming247
#58
If you took the money you pay for insurance and saved it, you could pay cash for all healthcare including surgeries and get something like an 87% discount for paying cash.
Image source: butt5tuffthr0waway
#59
As someone in marketing, if you knew the amount of tracking we can do… You’d only use cash.
Yes it is technically anonymized, but also yes I could basically target your house with the ads I want AND confirm purchase of product / service based on all you’re identified information and credit cards… and if that doesn’t work, odds are some app you use is selling your data so we can indeed confirm purchase that way.
The reality is… use cash.
Does it actually matter? Probably not, but it does answer the question from OP. It could change the way you spend your money. (Literally) .
Image source: jhrogers32
#60
Most law firms have template versions of documents and they charge you like 4x the amount of time it took for the paralegal to do a search and replace. This includes wills. Like yeah they look over after but not for the 3 hours they claim more like 10 minutes max.
Image source: sarmurpat6411
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