40 Old Colorized Photos That Might Change The Way You Perceive History By Sebastien De Oliveira (New Pics)

Looking at old black-and-white photos, have you ever wondered what people and things were really like back then? Well, of course, nowadays we have a lot of easily accessible sources providing us with all the information we need. However, it is probably impossible to fully understand a period in which we didn’t exist yet.

To give you a better idea of the reality back in the day, we want to show you some works of Sebastien de Oliveira. He is an illustrator and a photographer who can resurrect the past in new colors. Literally. With the help of Photoshop, the artist colorizes old photos, giving them more life.

More info: Instagram

#1 A Woman Driving A Sports Car Around Hollywood With Thor The Great Dane Riding Shotgun, 1961. Photographed By Ralph Crane

#2 Frida Kahlo On A Small Boat At Xochimilco, Mexico, Photographed In 1936

#3 Amelia Earhart, Photographed In 1932

#4 Photographer Harry Adams Stands With A Young Woman In Front Of His Barbershop. Los Angeles, 1956

#5 Brigitte Bardot In A Boat, 1959

#6 Manis The Orangutan And Clint Eastwood, Behind The Scenes Of The Film “Every Which Way But Loose ” By James Fargo (1978)

#7 Hal And Betty Takier, Jitterbug Dancing 1938

#8 February 9, 1927. Washington, D.c. Miss Grace Wagner, Central High School

#9 Marilyn Monroe In The Henry Hathaway’s Film “Niagara”, 1953

#10 James Dean Signs Autographs In His Car In Marfa, Texas, Photographed By Richard C. Miller, In July 1955

#11 Actress Cathy O’donnell, 1945. Photographed By Martha Holmes For Life And Time Pictures

#12 Parisians On A Bus, Photographed In 1951

#13 Anonymous Couple Photographed In 1942

#14 Richmond, Virginia, Circa 1908

#15 Actress Katharine Hepburn, 1907-2003. Photographed By Alfred Eisenstaedt In 1937

#16 Veteran Soldier Of Napoleon With His Old Uniform On The Anniversary Of Napoleon’s Death. Photographed In 1858

#17 Diane Keaton And Al Pacino On The Set Of The Godfather By Francis Ford Coppola In 1972

#18 Couple Kissing In The Front Seat Of A Convertible Car At A Drive-In Movie. Photographed In 1945

#19 Soldier And His Girlfriend Waiting For A Train At Chicago Union Station, Photographed By Jack Delano In February 1943

#20 Marlon Brando Photographed By Ed Clark In 1949

#21 Students Of The University Of Maryland Photographed In 1923

#22 Model Wearing Suse Dannenburg ‘Jezebel’ Sweater, Photographed By Nina Leen For Life Magazine, 1947

#23 Drought Refugees, California, Photographed By Dorothea Lange In February 1936

#24 Taxi Driver, Place Pigalle, 1958. Photographed By Paul Almasy

#25 Marilyn Monroe And Jane Russell Photographed On The Set Of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”, Around 1953

#26 8th Of October 1963: British Actor Sean Connery Lounges On A Sofa With A Cigarette

#27 Photographed In 1936 By The French Photographer Pierre Jamet

#28 Photographed By Pierre Jamet In 1936

#29 April 17, 1935. Pontiac Convertible Coupe At Tanforan Racetrack, San Bruno

#30 Miss Lenora Rivero With Anthony Jannus In Rex Smith Aeroplane, 1911

#31 Elegant Thérèse Bonney, Taking The Train, With Vuitton Luggage, 1928

#32 Lauren Bacall, Photographed In 1942

#33 American Women Workers Serving Algerian Fusiliers With Sandwiches At The American Red Cross Military Canteen At Juvisy, 1918

#34 Little Fisherman, Gloucester, Massachusetts, Photographed By Howard Liberman In September 1942

#35 Man Changing A Tire, New York, Photographed In 1946 By Stanley Kubrick

#36 Robert De Niro Photographed On The Set Of The Film “Taxi Driver” By Martin Scorcese, 1976

#37 Central Park Lake On A Sunday, New York, Photographed By Marjory Collins In September 1942

#38 College Boys Trying To “Thumb” A Ride Home Over The Weekend, Near Natchitoches, Louisiana. Photographed By Marion Post Wolcott In June 1940

#39 A Norwegian Sailor And An Oswego Girl On A Hayride During Unites Nations Week, Oswego, New York. Photographed By Marjory Collins In June 1943

#40 Couple Kissing At The Cinema, Photographed By Weegee In 1943

