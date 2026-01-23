Barron Trump Apologized During Emergency Call After Operator Shut Him Down While ‘Saving’ Friend’s Life

by

Barron Trump was forced to make a disturbing call, which ultimately saved a woman being violently attacked by her ex-boyfriend.

The 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump was praised for his response to an emergency operator, who called him “rude” while trying to report the attack on his friend.

Barron “helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment,” the female friend said during her testimony in court.

Image credits: DoD/Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

The transcript of Barron Trump’s 999 emergency call to British emergency operators was recently played in a London court.

The student, who is a student at New York University’s Stern School of Business, made the 999 call after witnessing his friend getting ass*ulted by her ex-boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, in January, 2025.

The alleged victim’s identity was not disclosed.

Image credits: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ahead of the 999 call, Barron had phoned his friend for a casual conversation.

When he eventually received a callback, he witnessed Matvei grabbing his friend by the hair and shoving her to the floor on FaceTime.

“You are not worth anything,” he yelled before calling her a “sl*t” and “wh*re.”

Barron saw Matvei kicking the woman in the stomach while she was on the floor during the video call that lasted only 10 to 15 seconds.

Image credits: U.S. Army Reserve/Master Sgt. Michel Sauret

The US president’s son sprang into action and made an emergency 999 call at around 2.23 a.m. on January 18, 2025.

When the operator picked up, he explained that he was calling from the US to report his friend “getting beat up” at an address in Poplar, east London.

The operator then proceeded to take down details like the friend’s name, her date of birth, and her age.

Image credits: Google Maps

Barron gave the details and stressed on how it was an “emergency.”

“How do you know her?” the operator asked, to which Barron replied, “I don’t think these details matter she’s getting beat up but okay fine, also I met her on social media, I don’t think that matters.”

“She’s getting beat up,” Barron repeated while interrupting the operator.

“Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions. If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you. So how do you know her?” the operator replied.

“I met her on social media,” he said.

Image credits: Inaugural Senate/Ike Hayman

The teenager responded to a few more questions and then apologized to the operator, saying, “So, sorry for being rude.”

After first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered the 999 caller’s identity upon speaking to the alleged victim,

“I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son,” the woman told the officers.

Bodycam footage later revealed one officer telling his colleague about the 999 caller.

“So apparently, this informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump’s son,” the officer said.

“This female is friends with Donald Trump’s son,” he added. “She was on a FaceTime with him when this assault happened, and he’s called us.”

Image credits: Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

The woman then called Barron to confirm to the police that it was, indeed, the US president’s son who made the call.

“Hello, Barron, did you call the police or anything?” she asked.

“I had someone call the police,” the teenager replied. “I called you guys, that was the best thing I could do. I wasn’t going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse.”

As per the alleged victim’s account, she told officers that had strangled, slapped, kicked, and punched her during the January attack.

Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The woman claimed the Russian ex-boyfriend was jealous of her friendship with Barron, and accused him of repeatedly attacking her and r*ping her in November 2024 and on January 18, 2025.

She alleged that Matvei would get her drunk and force himself upon her.

When she asked him why he did this, he allegedly said, “You never want to do this with me so I make you drink and do this to you.”

Barron reportedly shared an email to cops after the incident, in which he said he was “very close” to the friend.

“I was told by the victim, who I am very close with, that this individual was giving her difficulty for a long time,” he wrote.

Image credits: JCCIC

The teenager is the youngest of Donald Trump’s five children after Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump.

He is the only child the president shares with firstlady Melania Trump.

Netizens praised Barron for staying “calm” even after the emergency operator called him “rude.”

“Class act by Barron. Calm under pressure, smart enough not to escalate, and quick to get real help,” read one comment. “Shows great character and solid upbringing. Respect.”

“The operator who told Barron not to be rude, in my opinion, should lose their job. Completely incompetent response given the situation. Only acceptable strategy is to calm the caller.

