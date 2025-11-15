Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Photoshop has been around probably as long as the internet itself, and people are only getting more and more creative. Digital art has been exceptionally prevalent during the last few years and a lot of artists have switched from traditional to digital art.
With people creating thousands of different artworks every day, one has to get pretty creative to stand out, and that’s exactly what Amsterdam-based artist Martijn Schrijver does.
Martijn’s works merge nature, animals, and humans together into surreal pieces that look like something out of a dream.
Bored Panda reached out to Martijn Schrijver.
“I’m inspired by nature and I like to create various surreal and humorous photo manipulations, like incorporating animals into landscapes.
I love to see nature photos and come up with surreal ideas and make it ‘real’ with Photoshop.”
More info: Instagram | martijnschrijver.nl | behance.net
