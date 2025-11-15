Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

by

Photoshop has been around probably as long as the internet itself, and people are only getting more and more creative. Digital art has been exceptionally prevalent during the last few years and a lot of artists have switched from traditional to digital art.

With people creating thousands of different artworks every day, one has to get pretty creative to stand out, and that’s exactly what Amsterdam-based artist Martijn Schrijver does.

Martijn’s works merge nature, animals, and humans together into surreal pieces that look like something out of a dream.

Bored Panda reached out to Martijn Schrijver.

“I’m inspired by nature and I like to create various surreal and humorous photo manipulations, like incorporating animals into landscapes.

I love to see nature photos and come up with surreal ideas and make it ‘real’ with Photoshop.”

More info: Instagram | martijnschrijver.nl | behance.net

#1

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#2

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#3

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#4

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#5

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#6

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#7

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#8

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#9

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#10

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#11

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#12

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#13

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#14

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#15

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#16

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#17

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#18

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#19

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#20

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#21

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#22

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#23

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#24

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#25

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#26

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#27

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#28

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#29

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#30

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#31

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#32

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#33

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#34

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#35

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#36

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#37

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#38

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#39

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#40

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#41

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#42

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#43

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#44

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#45

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#46

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#47

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#48

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#49

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#50

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#51

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

#52

Digital Artist Blurs The Line Between Reality And Fiction In His 52 Surreal Photo Manipulations

Image source: martijn.schrijver

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why “The Spouse House” Shouldn’t be Renewed
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2017
50 Hilarious Posts About Procrastination You Probably Shouldn’t Be Reading Right Now
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Groom Asks His Little Brother With Down Syndrome To Be His Best Man And Catches Him Completely Off-Guard
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
People Are Sharing The Pics That Make Them Scream ‘Hell Yeah’ And These Are 54 Of The Best
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2025
January 12: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2022
Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Hulu’s Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: A Fresh Take on a Sci-Fi Classic
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.