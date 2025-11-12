I Imagined What Happened If We Could Swim In The Clouds…

by

Sea of clouds is what we call an overcast layer of clouds seen from above…but what if we could really swim in the clouds?

I like to take the window seat every time I travel on a plane. I’m always amazed by how nice it is to see everyday elements from another point of view. So during my last trips I took my camera and leaning as much as possible against the window I started collecting pictures. When home, I sat in front of my Mac and with Photoshop, I began editing them to give those ‘window seat pictures’ a new story to tell.

In this new series the beauty of a natural phenomenon is blended with a dream to challenge one more time reality.

My process has been combining elements taken from different perspectives and blend them together. The mix had to be as subtle as bold. In this way, the simple beauty behind each single picture, mixed with the other images, could create a complexity in perspective that triggers people to dream.

The first pictures I made were from the top view. I was sure this would be the best way to transmit this concept. Thereafter I tried it on a perspective view and it also showed a powerful result. This made the Sea of Coulds series complete.

More info: laurentrosset.com

I Imagined What Happened If We Could Swim In The Clouds&#8230;
I Imagined What Happened If We Could Swim In The Clouds&#8230;
I Imagined What Happened If We Could Swim In The Clouds&#8230;
I Imagined What Happened If We Could Swim In The Clouds&#8230;
I Imagined What Happened If We Could Swim In The Clouds&#8230;
I Imagined What Happened If We Could Swim In The Clouds&#8230;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Draw Beautiful People And Things Around Me With Colour Pencils And Ball Pen
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mermaid Toast Is A Thing Now, And Instagram Is Seriously In Love With It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Polish Photographer Takes The Most Beautiful Dog Photos Ever (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Why Sharon Needles Deserves To Win – TVOvermind
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2012
I Made Animated Gif Illustrations Out Of My Trip To Japan
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Shrink Next Door Apple TV+ binge-watch
Why You Should Binge-Watch The Shrink Next Door
3 min read
Dec, 30, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.