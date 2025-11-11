We Portray People’s Dreams And Thoughts In Surreal Portraits

We wanted to combine our strengths, both in creative photography and photo editing, to go beyond the flat reality of portraits and rather show a glimpse of the rich inner selves of our subjects. This photo series is a way to show that behind our masks, we are complex and have dreams.
The creative idea emerged from the very elaborate Renaissance hairdos. We wanted to spark universal emotions through our portrait photography subjects while keeping a poetic yet modern image. The project presents nine photo manipulations, nine subjects, each dwelling in their own fantasy worlds, much larger than their individual reality.
This amazing photo series wouldn’t have been possible without: Anaïs Faubert (concept and photography), Geneviève Bellehumeur (concept and photo editing), Marie Ossa from the salon “Bar à Couleur” (hair), and Kristina Pileggi (MUA).
More info: anaisfaubert-photographe.com | genevievebellehumeur.com
