Guy Proves There’s No Limit To Creativity By Photoshopping Classic Disney Characters Into His Everyday Life (21 New Pics)

Pandas, we hope you ready for another delightful adventure with Samuel MB and his ever-growing collection of Disney friends! In this part of his whimsical photo series, Samuel continues to masterfully blend reality and fantasy, proving that the magic of Disney can truly transcend the world beyond our TV screens. With his incredible Photoshop and art skills as well as a contagious love for all things Disney, Samuel’s newest creations showcase even more memorable moments with your favorite animated characters.

As always, Bored Panda is here to share some of Samuel’s newest work with all of you. And in case you’d love to see what Samuel has been up to previously, well, make sure to check out other posts by clicking here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

