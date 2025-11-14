13 New Before & After Images That Show How I Retouch Pictures To Look Like Surreal Images

I’m a digital artist and educator from Finland. I work with advertising companies who provide me the outline of the ideas, but most of the images I come up with are my own, and I usually make them from scratch. I get ideas everywhere, so I sketch them out in my notebook, and then they wait their turn to be produced into reality.
I try to shoot all the necessary elements myself, but I also use plenty of stock images and even 3D models to create the image that I see in my head. I love telling stories with my pictures, so I spend plenty of time coming up with the concepts and making sketches.
Some time ago, I posted a bunch of Before/After images on Bored Panda, showing how I turn my photographed elements into digital art and visual stories and now wanted to do a follow-up with the same theme from my latest images. If you’ve missed it, part 1 of my Before & After images can be seen here.
This year I’m planning on doing plenty of my own projects; some amazing visual stories are already brewing in my head. You can check out my future (as well as the older) works and tutorial material on my YouTube, Facebook, and my home page. Oh, and don’t forget to follow me on Instagram! Cheers.
More info: anttikarppinen.com | Facebook | youtube.com | Instagram
#1 Layers Of Being Human
#2 Champagne Surprise
#3 Dreamferno
#4 Domestic Violence
#5 Impossible Minigolf
#6 Volleyball
#7 Ticket To Success
#8 Gary V
#9 Cressida
#10 Shoe
#11 Insite
#12 Ponsse
#13 Sievi
