Toddler Vs. CEO: A Handy Guide Shows The Difference And It’s Hilariously Accurate

by

Toddlers and CEOs live in completely opposite worlds, but it turns out they have a few things in common. Writer and former corporate worker Sarah Cooper has just released a handy visual guide that takes a look at how top administrators relate and differ to their infantile counterparts, and it’s so accurate that people are trying to find ways to anonymously send it to their own ‘commanders-in-chief.’ (Although, let’s be honest, they probably won’t get the joke unless they’ve had their nap already.)

Scroll down to see the chart for yourself, and if you’d like to see more of Sarah Cooper’s delightfully satirical work, check out the differences between living in San Francisco and New York, as well as 9 non-threatening leadership strategies for women.

More info: The Cooper Review, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Toddler Vs. CEO: A Handy Guide Shows The Difference And It&#8217;s Hilariously Accurate
Toddler Vs. CEO: A Handy Guide Shows The Difference And It&#8217;s Hilariously Accurate
Toddler Vs. CEO: A Handy Guide Shows The Difference And It&#8217;s Hilariously Accurate
Toddler Vs. CEO: A Handy Guide Shows The Difference And It&#8217;s Hilariously Accurate
Toddler Vs. CEO: A Handy Guide Shows The Difference And It&#8217;s Hilariously Accurate
Toddler Vs. CEO: A Handy Guide Shows The Difference And It&#8217;s Hilariously Accurate
Toddler Vs. CEO: A Handy Guide Shows The Difference And It&#8217;s Hilariously Accurate

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
6 Lies In Netflix’s Ed Gein Series That Never Really Happened
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Single Mom Shares Her Professor’s Response After She Misses Class, And Professor’s Response Wins The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Photographer Creates Mirrored Lake Landscapes And It’s Hard To Believe These Are Actual Photos
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What You Need to Know about Star Trek Discovery Season 2
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2018
I Use A Smartphone As A Challenge In My Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
TVOvermind SDCC 2014 Interview: Agents of SHIELD Showrunners Talk New S.H.I.E.L.D., Skye’s Father, Character Themes in Season Two
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.