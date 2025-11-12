Toddler Vs. CEO: A Handy Guide Shows The Difference And It’s Hilariously Accurate

Toddlers and CEOs live in completely opposite worlds, but it turns out they have a few things in common. Writer and former corporate worker Sarah Cooper has just released a handy visual guide that takes a look at how top administrators relate and differ to their infantile counterparts, and it’s so accurate that people are trying to find ways to anonymously send it to their own ‘commanders-in-chief.’ (Although, let’s be honest, they probably won’t get the joke unless they’ve had their nap already.)
Scroll down to see the chart for yourself, and if you’d like to see more of Sarah Cooper’s delightfully satirical work, check out the differences between living in San Francisco and New York, as well as 9 non-threatening leadership strategies for women.
More info: The Cooper Review, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
