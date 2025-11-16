45 Times People “Didn’t Do The Math” And Got Roasted For It Online (New Pics)

I had a love/hate relationship with math growing up. I remember several particularly painful evenings in middle school, sitting at my family’s dining room table, crying over my math homework because I could not comprehend it.

Thanks to the immense patience shown by my father and my algebra teacher, I learned to appreciate math by the time I made it to high school. Its logic is comforting, and it makes sense (for the most part). Plus, I finally started to understand how useful it would become for the rest of my life. And while most of us don’t need to know how to do long division in our heads, a basic understanding of math can make our lives much easier. And let’s not forget math memes have made dealing with math challenges a little more fun!

Unfortunately, however, some of us never seemed to become friends with math. And as people on the internet are quick to roast others for anything and everything they do wrong, math is no exception. There is an entire subreddit dedicated to laughing at all of the times people had too much confidence in faulty math that did not add up, so we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts just for you.

Whether you’re a mathematician or need a calculator to find out how many hours you work a week, enjoy these posts from “They Didn’t Do The Math” and upvote all of your favorites. Keep reading to also find an interview we were lucky enough to receive from Sofia Baca, one of the hosts of the Breaking Math podcast. Then, if you’re interested in checking out the last Bored Panda piece on this same subreddit, look no further than right here.

#1 A Post About Triplet Regnancy

Image source: FoxyIsUnderrated

#2 Lol

Image source: khamosh132

#3 Took A Wizard In The Comments To Understand How Bad The Math Was

Image source: infinityfinder21

#4 Oh You Were Joking

Image source: reddit.com

#5 44 Billion Divided By 8 Billion = 5 Billion

Image source: atlienk

#6 Every 1000 Years?

Image source: spacefem

#7 How Did Everyone Else Miss This?

Image source: khamosh132

#8 He Is Now 100.8 Kg, And 0.794% Ravioli, If The Ravioli Is Part Of Him

Image source: goofyonlinepersona

#9 Very Interesting

Image source: Sizzox

#10 Chicken Nuggets On The Burger King App

Image source: StandardCord18

#11 What A Deal!

Image source: doodpool

#12 1 Out Of 6 Americans Are Dead Now

Image source: goofyonlinepersona

#13 Passive Income

Image source: Strude187

#14 50% Larger

Image source: infamouszgbgd

#15 Seems Like A Few Extra Zeros

Image source: yupfinglas

#16 Sims Taxes

Image source: Carbonaraive

#17 8+3 = 10

Image source: ItsMichaelRay

#18 Me_irl

Image source: DaBinIchUwe

#19 H

Image source: Angella_her

#20 Exactly

Image source: dinosaurs1969

#21 Population Of New Cuyama

Image source: QompleteReasons

#22 I Smell Profit!

Image source: Carth999

#23 I Don’t Think They Know What 24/7 Means

Image source: copper_boom

#24 Maybe Exercise Your Brain More?

Image source: ArtemisRising_55

#25 That Isn’t A Majority, But Great Headline

Image source: ovenface2000

#26 15 / 3 = 0

Image source: Edward_Fingerhands

#27 If I Was 4 When My Brother Was Born And I’m 40 Now How Old Is My Brother?

Image source: jonk0731

#28 An Alternative Reality Sequence

Image source: dak0tah

#29 Dr. Pepper Has 23 Flavors

Image source: potential_hermit

#30 Gimme My Milion Baby

Image source: RandomRaymondo

#31 If You’re Willing To Spend An Extra 2 Cents It’s A Great Deal!

Image source: gabagoolgalamad

#32 $132 Per Meter, You Say

Image source: alcoholiccheerwine

#33 Wtf Panda Express?

Image source: RealisticConfidence3

#34 You Do The Math!

Image source: bougieprole

#35 I Don’t Think You’re Right About That Stat

Image source: MrZorx75

#36 This Is Not How Percents Work, Youtube

Image source: nosingletree

#37 Bold Of Them To Assume A Consistent 12.5% Interest Rate And No Inflation

Image source: infamouszgbgd

#38 1 Year =~365.25 Days, So…

Image source: dak0tah

#39 Save $2… Coles Math

Image source: killerkennyAU

#40 Reddit Premium Pricing

Image source: MedicalRhubarb7

#41 I Felt Young For A Second There

Image source: Thomas_d_gingin

#42 That 3 Pack Deal

Image source: 66D6

#43 They Didn’t Math The Ice Pack

Image source: kizz235

#44 Nice Try, Amazon

Image source: aepler315

#45 This Statement Is True For Vancouver Housing Prices

Image source: portography

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
