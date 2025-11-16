45 Times People “Didn’t Do The Math” And Got Roasted For It Online (New Pics)

I had a love/hate relationship with math growing up. I remember several particularly painful evenings in middle school, sitting at my family’s dining room table, crying over my math homework because I could not comprehend it.
Thanks to the immense patience shown by my father and my algebra teacher, I learned to appreciate math by the time I made it to high school. Its logic is comforting, and it makes sense (for the most part). Plus, I finally started to understand how useful it would become for the rest of my life. And while most of us don’t need to know how to do long division in our heads, a basic understanding of math can make our lives much easier. And let’s not forget math memes have made dealing with math challenges a little more fun!
Unfortunately, however, some of us never seemed to become friends with math. And as people on the internet are quick to roast others for anything and everything they do wrong, math is no exception. There is an entire subreddit dedicated to laughing at all of the times people had too much confidence in faulty math that did not add up, so we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts just for you.
Whether you're a mathematician or need a calculator to find out how many hours you work a week, enjoy these posts from "They Didn't Do The Math".
#1 A Post About Triplet Regnancy
#2 Lol
#3 Took A Wizard In The Comments To Understand How Bad The Math Was
#4 Oh You Were Joking
#5 44 Billion Divided By 8 Billion = 5 Billion
#6 Every 1000 Years?
#7 How Did Everyone Else Miss This?
#8 He Is Now 100.8 Kg, And 0.794% Ravioli, If The Ravioli Is Part Of Him
#9 Very Interesting
#10 Chicken Nuggets On The Burger King App
#11 What A Deal!
#12 1 Out Of 6 Americans Are Dead Now
#13 Passive Income
#14 50% Larger
#15 Seems Like A Few Extra Zeros
#16 Sims Taxes
#17 8+3 = 10
#18 Me_irl
#19 H
#20 Exactly
#21 Population Of New Cuyama
#22 I Smell Profit!
#23 I Don’t Think They Know What 24/7 Means
#24 Maybe Exercise Your Brain More?
#25 That Isn’t A Majority, But Great Headline
#26 15 / 3 = 0
#27 If I Was 4 When My Brother Was Born And I’m 40 Now How Old Is My Brother?
#28 An Alternative Reality Sequence
#29 Dr. Pepper Has 23 Flavors
#30 Gimme My Milion Baby
#31 If You’re Willing To Spend An Extra 2 Cents It’s A Great Deal!
#32 $132 Per Meter, You Say
#33 Wtf Panda Express?
#34 You Do The Math!
#35 I Don’t Think You’re Right About That Stat
#36 This Is Not How Percents Work, Youtube
#37 Bold Of Them To Assume A Consistent 12.5% Interest Rate And No Inflation
#38 1 Year =~365.25 Days, So…
#39 Save $2… Coles Math
#40 Reddit Premium Pricing
#41 I Felt Young For A Second There
#42 That 3 Pack Deal
#43 They Didn’t Math The Ice Pack
#44 Nice Try, Amazon
#45 This Statement Is True For Vancouver Housing Prices
