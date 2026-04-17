Daily Dice Of Drama: The Social Dilemma Game #001 (Apr 17, 2026)

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Dice of Drama is the ultimate social survival challenge that tests your judgment, your ethics, and your luck. Imagine being dropped into the middle of a viral Reddit thread or an “Am I The A*****e?” dilemma—except this time, the outcome is in your hands. Your task is simple: navigate a high-stakes social conflict by choosing how to react and letting the dice decide if you’re a hero or a villain.

Every day brings a fresh scenario: from awkward wedding encounters and workplace feuds to friendship-testing secrets. You’ll have to decide if you want to play it safe, take the high road, or go for the “scorched earth” approach. But be careful: even the best-laid plans can result in a “Critical Fail” if the luck of the draw isn’t on your side. It’s a fun, narrative-driven game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

Daily Dice Of Drama: The Social Dilemma Game #001 (Apr 17, 2026)

How Does It Work?

Good luck!

Daily Dice Of Drama: The Social Dilemma Game #001 (Apr 17, 2026)

Image credits: Rafael Hideki Tamanaha

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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