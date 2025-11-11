Details Of Short But Beautiful Summer In My Homeland Finland

My name is Joni Niemelä and I’m a self-taught fine art nature photographer based in Southern Ostrobothnia, Finland.
Though I like to photograph various things in nature my favorite subject is the world of macro and those little details that usually get unnoticed. One of my main goals is trying to transfer all those moments and ambiances to the viewer as best as possible.
These are few details of short but beautiful Finnish summer captured over several years.
More info: joniniemela.com
