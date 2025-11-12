Despite the ban on tourists to North Korea by China, I was allowed to visit the country in January and made this video

I was planning a trip to North Korea last year but I had some issues to get my paperwork done. The only way you can enter North Korea is by crossing the border from China. The Chinese embassy wanted official papers from my tour company to give me a double-entry visa , but the tour company was not allowed by the Chinese government to bring tourists in North Korea. The Chinese embassy in Pyongyang, North Korea wasn’t allowed to give a Chinese visa. As a result, I took the risk to enter North Korea without entry visa to be able to return to China. Me and 2 other Chinese women were the only guests in the hotel in North Korea. I made a video and added some local music to it. I took a Tupolev from Pyongyang back to Beijing and I was eligible for a transit visa in China :). I didn’t have the time to write about my adventure in North Korea on my blog, but will try to do so asap!
