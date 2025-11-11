Designer Mum Turns Her 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Drawings Into Surface Patterns

by

My 4-year-old daughter Amelia loves to draw since she was just a toddler. Her creative expression is free and pure and I might be biased but I always knew she had an artistic flair.

Soon enough, her drawing pile grew higher and I had to stop putting them into folders, as they would fill up too fast. Instead I started to wonder what I should do with all her lovely drawings. Some are so beautiful that I wished I had done them!

I decided to turn my daughter’s drawings into surface patterns. I try to stay true to Amelia’s original drawing as much as possible, such as the stokes and her color selections. I add in my interpretation, some more colors and shape and work them into repeat patterns. I found I had so much fun doing this, and Amelia is always excited to see how her artwork transforms into patterns.

My vision is to launch our own label: Born to Create, with home deco products and children’s apparel range using these surface pattern designs collaborated between my daughter and me.

More info: borntocreate.com.au

Blue

Designer Mum Turns Her 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Drawings Into Surface Patterns

“She is such a natural when it comes to making patterns, I wish I had done this” – Li

Sunflowers

Designer Mum Turns Her 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Drawings Into Surface Patterns

Every little girl will adore this little sunflower pattern dress!

Playing the paint

Designer Mum Turns Her 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Drawings Into Surface Patterns

Pure and striking

Easter egg inspired

Designer Mum Turns Her 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Drawings Into Surface Patterns

This could be your next year’s Easter gift wrapping paper.

Space bug? Flower?

Designer Mum Turns Her 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Drawings Into Surface Patterns

Whatever it is, it is very cute!

Flower planets

Designer Mum Turns Her 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Drawings Into Surface Patterns

loving the imagination of a 4 year old.

Princesses

Designer Mum Turns Her 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Drawings Into Surface Patterns

The pattern looks fabulous on fabric.

Sweet wild flower

Designer Mum Turns Her 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Drawings Into Surface Patterns

This makes a lovely duvet cover.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Glee – “The Power of Madonna” Review
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
Post The World’s Most Colorful Buildings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Should Andrade El Idolo Go Back To WWE
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2024
Husband Calls Out Wife For “Weaponized Incompetence,” Regrets It Instantly
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2025
Breaking Bad Fans Call 911 When Cable Goes Out
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
What We Know about Derry Girls Season 3 So Far
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.