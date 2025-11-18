Brother Blows Inheritance On Car And Trips, Gets Mad Sibling Invested And Became A Landlord

Show me an unhappy family, and I’ll show you a group of people who cannot (and probably should not) become business partners. However, for a man who goes online by the nickname KeyAwareness3064, this wasn’t a problem. At least, not at first. After his brother refused to collaborate on a real estate investment, he bought the sibling out and proceeded to develop his idea. But when the venture became profitable, the brother came back with accusations of deceit and demands for his slice of the pie.

This man bought his brother’s half of the home they inherited and turned the property into a fourplex

Image credits:  Zinkevych_D/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

But now his family are accusing him of deception and greed

Image credits: Sightline Institute: Missing Middle Homes Photo Library/Flickr (not the actual photo)

Image credits: KeyAwareness3064

Inheritance is a common source of conflict

Image credits: Kuncheek/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Since 1992, the number of Americans getting inheritances from parents has nearly doubled even as bequests from grandparents and aunts and uncles have remained flat.

As of 2022, the average American has inherited about $58,000. But that’s if you also include the majority whose total lifetime inheritance sits at $0. If you look only at the lucky few who inherited anything, the average jumps to $266,000.

When you live your life under the assumption that your inheritance will fund your retirement plans, things could get messy.

Geropsychology expert, Aladdin Ossorio, PsyD, suggests this is happening primarily because we live in a culture that’s obsessed with money.  “Maximizing one’s financial position is a primary motivator. The opportunity to obtain money overrides ethical behavior around the source of the money,” Ossorio told Forbes.

Children who find out about other beneficiaries upon a parent’s death can question the intent or delve into confusion and rage. This time, it wasn’t the case. The drama here revolves around spending.

When a loved one dies, you’re not thinking clearly enough to make big financial decisions. So it’s completely understandable that the Redditor’s brother is regretting his purchases.

However, why is he blaming others for it? It’s not that he was persuaded to blow it. On the contrary, judging from the post, he was given numerous opportunities to do something else with the money.

Inheritance is one of those things that don’t come our way often, and this case is an excellent reminder to try and make the most out of it.

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comments

Most people think he did nothing wrong

But some have a problem with him becoming a landlord

