This Care Home In Britain Was Modelled Like The Past To Make Dementia Patients Feel At Home

It is estimated that 13% of those aged over 80 suffer from the effects of dementia, an umbrella term that covers a broad category of degenerative brain diseases including Alzheimer’s. We ran a story a few months back about a company that recreated doors of people’s houses to assist dementia patients, but this is on another level.
This care home in Yorkshire, England, has taken a novel step in assisting its residents suffering from the condition, recreating street scenes from the past in order to stimulate familiar and happy memories.
“We put in lots of different reminiscence shop fronts to act as areas of interest and discussion. This encourages families and residents to talk about their memories”, Laurence Garton, Development Director of Yorkare, told Metro.
While some care homes can be depressing, sterile places where people basically go to die, this one is designed to keep residents active and engaged, and live out their days in a manner as close to normal home life as possible. “We try to create as many different areas within the Home that allow the residents to do what they always would’ve done and for their visitors to be involved with them,” Garton says.
The luxurious care home has 78 rooms and they don’t come cheap, going at £700 a week all inclusive. Still, if you’ve done well in life and can afford it, this is the kind of place that makes the thought of getting old seem much less of a drag. Cocktails anyone?
More info: Yorkare
This care home in Yorkshire, England, has taken a novel step in assisting its residents suffering from dementia
They have recreated street scenes from the past in order to stimulate familiar and happy memories
“We put in lots of different reminiscence shop fronts to act as areas of interest and discussion”
“This encourages families and residents to talk about their memories”
“We try to create as many different areas within the Home that allow the residents to do what they always would’ve done”
The luxurious care home has 78 rooms and they don’t come cheap, going at £700 a week all inclusive
It’s one of four care homes like this built in the UK, and it just might be the perfect place to live out your twilight years
Follow Us