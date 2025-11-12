This Care Home In Britain Was Modelled Like The Past To Make Dementia Patients Feel At Home

by

It is estimated that 13% of those aged over 80 suffer from the effects of dementia, an umbrella term that covers a broad category of degenerative brain diseases including Alzheimer’s. We ran a story a few months back about a company that recreated doors of people’s houses to assist dementia patients, but this is on another level.

This care home in Yorkshire, England, has taken a novel step in assisting its residents suffering from the condition, recreating street scenes from the past in order to stimulate familiar and happy memories.

“We put in lots of different reminiscence shop fronts to act as areas of interest and discussion. This encourages families and residents to talk about their memories”, Laurence Garton, Development Director of Yorkare, told Metro.

While some care homes can be depressing, sterile places where people basically go to die, this one is designed to keep residents active and engaged, and live out their days in a manner as close to normal home life as possible. “We try to create as many different areas within the Home that allow the residents to do what they always would’ve done and for their visitors to be involved with them,” Garton says.

The luxurious care home has 78 rooms and they don’t come cheap, going at £700 a week all inclusive. Still, if you’ve done well in life and can afford it, this is the kind of place that makes the thought of getting old seem much less of a drag. Cocktails anyone?

More info: Yorkare

This care home in Yorkshire, England, has taken a novel step in assisting its residents suffering from dementia

This Care Home In Britain Was Modelled Like The Past To Make Dementia Patients Feel At Home

They have recreated street scenes from the past in order to stimulate familiar and happy memories

This Care Home In Britain Was Modelled Like The Past To Make Dementia Patients Feel At Home

“We put in lots of different reminiscence shop fronts to act as areas of interest and discussion”

This Care Home In Britain Was Modelled Like The Past To Make Dementia Patients Feel At Home

“This encourages families and residents to talk about their memories”

This Care Home In Britain Was Modelled Like The Past To Make Dementia Patients Feel At Home

“We try to create as many different areas within the Home that allow the residents to do what they always would’ve done”

This Care Home In Britain Was Modelled Like The Past To Make Dementia Patients Feel At Home
This Care Home In Britain Was Modelled Like The Past To Make Dementia Patients Feel At Home

The luxurious care home has 78 rooms and they don’t come cheap, going at £700 a week all inclusive

This Care Home In Britain Was Modelled Like The Past To Make Dementia Patients Feel At Home

It’s one of four care homes like this built in the UK, and it just might be the perfect place to live out your twilight years

This Care Home In Britain Was Modelled Like The Past To Make Dementia Patients Feel At Home
This Care Home In Britain Was Modelled Like The Past To Make Dementia Patients Feel At Home
This Care Home In Britain Was Modelled Like The Past To Make Dementia Patients Feel At Home

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How My 600-Lb Life Has Changed Since Season 1
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2019
Hey Pandas, Share Your Accomplishments (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Photographer Photographs Women Like No One Else, And The Result Is Straight From A Fairy Tale
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
40 People Share The One Question They Got That Was So Dumb, They Thought The Person Must Be Joking, But They Were 100% Serious
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Meet The Cast Of “The Witchfinder”
3 min read
May, 26, 2022
Woman Sheds Light On How Different The Political “Left” Is Between Germany And The US, Goes Viral With 384K Likes
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.